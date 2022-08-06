Antonio Conte would have killed me if I had failed to score the equaliser, jokes Ryan Sessegnon

Ryan Sessegnon joked that Antonio Conte would have killed him had he not scored Tottenham’s equalizing goal, his first Premier League goal for the club.

“A few minutes earlier, there was a moment when Dejan Kulusevski cut back and I arrived late,” Sessegnon told Sky Sports. “I arrived late and I knew I might be late next time.”

The next time, Sessegnon climbed above Kyle Walker-Peters and headed another Kulusevski cross past Southampton keeper Gavin Bazunu to make it 1-1.

“Five minutes before we got really mad at him on the couch,” Conte chuckled. “He has to attack the far post and find the right position. Then he scored and we were happy and we celebrated a lot because five minutes earlier he wasn’t in the same spot to score.’

It promises to be a big season for Sessegnon, who brought a personal trainer to Portugal a week before the season in an effort to build up, end his injury problems and impress Conte by battling for his place with new signing Ivan Perisic.

This performance was a good start. It wasn’t enough to stop Conte from replacing him with Perisic, but it earned him a standing ovation when he got away.

“It’s very important that we have a player like Ivan Perisic,” said Conte. “We are talking about a very important player in Ivan, a top player, and he sees the way to learn something.

“Sometimes it’s good to bring players into your team, even if they’re a bit older. If they are a good player with experience, they can take this experience to improve young players on your team. I think Sess does this.

“I was very happy because today he played a good game. He works well and we give him stability in a physical sense. He has potential, but he has to show it.’