Antonio Conte warns Tottenham stars it is up to them to impress him ahead of Premier League opener

Antonio Conte warned his Tottenham players on the eve of the new season that his job is not to keep them happy, but their job is to impress him.

Conte has boosted the competition within his squad with six summer recruits, and the Spurs are still in the transfer market for what the Italian called ‘common sense acquisitions’.

Roma’s Nicolo Zaniolo is a midfielder in his sights and Conte would like to bring in another centre-back before the window closes at the end of this month.

“They must make me happy,” the Italian said, smiling but deadly serious. And he added: ‘Do you understand? With their performances, to make me think who is the better player. You understand? They have to make me happy, okay.’

There are those who don’t know what to expect. He dropped Harry Winks, Sergio Reguillon, Giovani Lo Celso and Tanguy Ndombele, all respected senior internationals, from his squad at the start of pre-season.

Conte is getting his way at Tottenham and seems pleased with the progress made since the end of last season.

“We try to do things with common sense,” said the Spurs boss. “I only know this way of trying to improve the club and give us the right direction.

“It’s not easy, because I have to try not to make mistakes, especially in the transfer window with the club, but I think with common sense we are doing good things to improve the quality, to try to improve the team.”

There is calm confidence about Spurs as Conte enters his first full season at the helm, but he made sure not to over-promise for Saturday’s opening game at home to Southampton.

“Why not win the Champions League and Premier League,” he laughed when asked about his goals. “My goal and the goal of the club is to try to keep improving, to develop the process that we have started.

“It doesn’t mean that if you pick up a trophy or win the Premier League or the Champions League, or get a place in the Champions League, you’ve reached your goal. It means that we should try to develop in every aspect.

“My experience shows me that we are moving in the right direction, but at the same time I know that the club needs one more step before they can compete with the top teams in the Premier League and Europe.

“We should not be overbearing or arrogant and work, work, work to try to improve on the pitch and off the pitch to become a top club.

“We’re going in the right direction. We are improving and our goal should be to evolve the situation and increase our value on and off the pitch.”