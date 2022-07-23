Antonio Conte SLAMS Julian Nagelsmann for Harry Kane comments amid Bayern Munich transfer links

Spurs boss Antonio Conte has laughed at Bayern Munich head coach Julian Nagelsmann for speaking about his admiration for Harry Kane – and insisted he was in no mood to sell the England captain.

According to reports in Germany, the Bundesliga champions could try to trap Kane as a replacement for Robert Lewandowski after reporting to the 28-year-old’s camp.

Speaking on Friday during his club’s tour of the United States, Nagelsmann described the price tag as “a problem” even if Kane would take the Bundesliga by storm.

However, in the wake of Saturday’s 2-1 friendly win over Rangers at Ibrox, in which Kane scored twice in the second half, Conte expressed his distaste for rival managers talking about rival players.

“Honestly, I haven’t heard this,” the Italian said of Nagelsmann’s comments. “Sure, I’m a coach who doesn’t talk about other players in other teams.

‘I do not know why. The situation with Tottenham is very clear. The plan is very clear at the club. He [Kane] is part of the project, an important part of the project.

“At the same time, I don’t like to talk about the players of other clubs.

“If I want to do something, I’m going to talk to the club and not through the media. Maybe it’s a bit disrespectful to the other club. This is my way of dealing with other players.’

Kane has two years left on his current contract after the failure of a proposed move to Manchester City last summer and there is talk of a new deal being put on the table to keep him in London for the long term.

Despite signing Sadio Mane from Liverpool, however, there are suggestions that Bayern may also be looking for a centre-forward after seeing Lewandowski leave for Barcelona.

Nagelsmann said: ‘Hey [Kane] is very expensive. That’s the problem – but brilliant player. One of two or three who can play as a striker [as well as a] Not a 10 but he is very strong, brilliant with [his] head and both feet.

He could score a lot in the Bundesliga. I don’t know the price, but it’s really hard for Bayern Munich. We’ll see what happens in the future.’

Rangers took the lead in the 24th minute of Saturday’s clash in Glasgow for the Walter Tull Memorial Cup via Croatian striker Antonio Colak, but Kane struck twice in five second half minutes to turn the game upside down.

His first in the 51st minute was a stunning try from the left side of the area that left Rangers keeper Allan McGregor helpless, while his second was a clinically low result from an assist from Son Heung-Min.

Conte kept his summer signings on the bench but introduced Richarlison, Djed Spence, Ivan Perisic, Clement Lenglet, Fraser Forster and Yves Bissouma in the second 45.

“The match was not a friendly match. It was a real competition,” Conte said. “Rangers are ahead of us in terms of fitness, but we played with good intensity, pressure and quality.

“We created a lot of chances to score. ‘