Antonio Conte ‘open’ to return to Juventus if the Italian giants send Max Allegri packing

Antonio Conte is being linked with a sensational return to Juventus if Max Allegri is sacked by the Italian club.

Allegri is under huge pressure at Juve after just two wins in their opening seven games, a run which culminated in their shock 1-0 defeat to bottom of the table Monza at the weekend.

The Torino club are currently eighth in Serie A and have lost both of their opening games in the Champions League – including a 2-1 home defeat to Benfica.

Should Allegri lose his job, current Tottenham boss Conte is said to be ‘open’ to a return to Juventus, reports in Italy say The Sun.

Juve are believed to be encouraged by the fact that Conte has yet to extend his contract at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium beyond next summer.

However, the 53-year-old said in August that he was happy in north London and willing to stay long-term if the club continued to progress.

Things have certainly picked up on the pitch for Spurs this season, with the club unbeaten so far in the Premier League and just a point behind leaders Arsenal.

Nevertheless, the Italian has previously said he has ‘unfinished business’ in Turin and remains Juventus director Pavel Nedved’s number one choice to replace Allegri should he be removed from the dugout at the Allianz Stadium.

Conte managed Juventus between 2011 and 2014, winning three Serie A titles before dramatically falling out with club boss Andrea Agnelli after feeling he was not supported in the transfer market.

Juventus director Pavel Nedved remains a big fan of Conte and wants him back at the club

Conte famously fell out with Juventus boss Andrea Agnelli towards the end of his stay at the club in 2014, which ended after he felt he was not getting the necessary backing in the market

That animosity continued to grow even after Conte’s departure, leading to the former midfielder pointing his middle finger at Agnelli during a Copa Italia match when he was in charge of Inter Milan.

However, Nedved remains a staunch supporter of Conte and tried to bring him back to the club in 2019, only to be vetoed by Agnelli and instead switched to Maurizio Sarri.

Conte has been spotted in Turin during the international break visiting his wife and daughter, who still live in the city.