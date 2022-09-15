Antonio Conte issues a warning to Son Heung-min after his goalless start to the season

Antonio Conte has sent a warning to his Tottenham players saying no one in his squad is unbreakable after their shocking loss to Sporting in the middle of the week.

Responding to questions about Son Heung-min’s recent poor form, the Italian manager stressed that no player’s position was completely bulletproof on his side, although even those who don’t start will play a part.

Spurs collapsed in the Champions League on Tuesday evening to a late 2-0 defeat to the Portuguese side – inspired by former academy player Marcus Edwards – but have a chance to come back against Leicester this weekend.

Antonio Conte has warned his players that no one’s position in the squad is completely safe

Responding to questions about Son’s position in the team after a poor start to the season to his own high standards, Conte said: “No player is inexhaustible. This should be clear. When I say this, it’s only to help my players and to avoid injuries, to try to get players to perform well.

“You know you can play one game well, another so-so and not another. My job is to protect my players and find the right way to get a good result.

“If you don’t start with some players, you have the opportunity to use them in the game.

“If we want to play these four leagues, in the conference league it could give you the opportunity to rotate in the group stage and if you lose a little bit of quality, you may still be able to win. It’s different in the Champions League.’

Son Heung-min has struggled to replicate the form that has made him always present at Spurs

Son finished as co-top goalscorer in the Premier League last season with 23 goals and nine assists from 35 games, but has yet to score a single goal in eight games at the start of this season.

The Spurs haven’t struggled without his goals though, and they are one of only two teams yet to be beaten in the league, but with Richarlison ready and waiting in the wings he will need to find form soon if he can find his place in the league. want to keep. side.

The South Korean’s position in the starting XI has never been in question before, as the attacker never failed to register double digits for goals in the league.

Despite Son being a co-top scorer in the league last season, he has yet to find the back of the net

It will be some encouragement to the attacker, however, that Conte has suggested that those who lose their place on the side still have a part to play, and with nine games in October, everyone at Spurs is sure to get some time on the pitch.

Asked how his side can react after two goals in added time against Sporting, Conte said: “We have to feel, we have to be a little angry and try to have a good reaction. Now we have the opportunity to play another game.

“It’s important for us to win. For Leicester, the table is not fair to them. They have a very good squad and a very good manager in Brendan Rodgers.’

The Spurs did not play against Sporting in the front and were flagged offside five times

The North London side struggled during their loss on Tuesday as they found it hard to force themselves into a game where, at least on paper, the quality in their ranks should have seen them get all three points back to the capital. have to take.

But they saw that just 45% of the ball registered fewer shots on goal than the hosts (5-6), as the Spurs attackers were marked for offside a total of five times in a limp display.

But as the Italian manager said, there is a relatively comfortable chance for them to win again against the struggling Foxes of Brendan Rodgers, when they visit Tottenham Hotspur Stadium at the bottom of the table and are winless from six.