Antonio Conte ‘is among the favourites to become Juventus manager if Massimiliano Allegri is sacked’

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Antonio Conte and Mauricio Pochettino are reportedly among the favorites to become the new Juventus manager if Massimiliano Allegri is sacked.

Juventus are in eighth place in Serie A and are also at risk of being eliminated from the Champions League after a worrying start to the season.

As reported by Gazzetta Dello SportTottenham boss Conte is an option Juventus would consider.

Tottenham’s Antonio Conte is one of the favorites to become Juventus’ new manager

Conte played for Juventus between 1991 and 2004 and later won three Serie A titles as manager of the club between 2011 and 2014.

Although Conte’s contract expires at the end of the season, Tottenham are keen to keep him at the club and are looking to discuss a new contract.

Former Tottenham and Paris Saint-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino is also under consideration

Former Tottenham manager Pochettino, meanwhile, has been out of work since leaving Paris Saint-Germain in the summer.

Zinedine Zidane was also reportedly wanted by Juventus, but he is holding onto the French job.

Current Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri is under pressure after recent results

Thomas Tuchel is available after being sacked by Chelsea, although Conte and Pochettino are considered the main contenders for the job at Juventus.

Allegri is in charge of Juventus in his second stint, having previously managed them between 2014 and 2019 before taking over again in 2021.

While he has had great success at Juventus in the past, the club’s current situation is deeply frustrating for President Andrea Agnelli.