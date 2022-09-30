Antonio Conte insists ‘fearless’ Richarlison will thrive in hostile derby environment

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte backs the intrepid Richarlison to thrive in the hostility of his first North London derby, days after the Brazilian attacker was the target of racial abuse in France.

“You’re talking about a player who knows no fear,” said Conte ahead of Saturday’s short trip to Arsenal.

“He is a player who shows great commitment at all times, including during training sessions, but the first thing I see in him is that he has no fear.

Antonio Conte has backed Richarlison to thrive in Saturday’s North London derby

Conte insisted the Brazilian’s fearlessness means he’s ready to play in the derby

‘He’s not afraid of anyone. Not about the atmosphere, about the noise. He’s really strong.

‘On the field also with the opponent … it is difficult to play against him. Because he knows no fear.’

Richarlison has proved an instant success at Spurs following his £52m move from Everton.

Richarlison was the subject of racial abuse while playing for Brazil in Paris on Tuesday

Richarlison (right) has been an instant success since joining Everton’s Spurs this summer

The 25-year-old scored his first two goals for his new club last month in a 2-0 win against Marseille in the Champions League.

He was also on target with three goals in two games for his country during the international match, in Brazil’s friendlies against Ghana last Friday and Tunisia on Tuesday.

When Richarlison celebrated his 19th-minute goal against Tunisia in Paris, he was pelted with rockets thrown from the crowd, including a banana.