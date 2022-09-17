Antonio Conte DROPS out-of-form Son Heung-min for Richarlison for Spur’s clash against Leicester
Antonio Conte DROPS out-of-form Son Heung-min for Richarlison for Tottenham’s Premier League clash against Leicester… with Italian boss revealing winger ‘angry’ over scoreless start to season
Antonio Conte has dropped Tottenham forward Son Heung-min for the Premier League game in north London with Leicester City.
The Italian manager has instead given a starting spot to the summer signing and £60million Brazilian forward Richarlison.
Son has struggled in front of goal this season and has not netted any of his eight games in all competitions this season and has provided just one assist in the Premier League.
