Antonio Conte drags Spurs stars in for a morning training session, hours after Sporting Lisbon loss

Antonio Conte brought in his Tottenham players for morning practice just hours after their belated capitulation against Sporting Lisbon on Tuesday night.

The Spurs boss saw his team slump to a 2-0 defeat here in the Portuguese capital, despite the game being goalless in the 90th minute, Conte would also have ripped into his players in the dressing room after full-time.

Tottenham flew into Southend Airport immediately after the game before returning to the club’s Lodge retreat at their training HQ in Enfield.

After the game against Sporting, the players would always sleep on the club’s training ground, but with a view to afternoon training.

Conte had not informed the players of their training schedule for today, but announced the news of their earlier-than-expected start after the game.

Conte is said to have moved practice to 11am due to his team’s late implosion in Lisbon.

Italian boss Conte was clearly angry at the way his team imploded in the closing stages of their Champions League loss to Sporting.

After the game he said: “To play in the league you have to reduce the mistakes because at the end you can pay and we paid, we paid a lot. Now instead of a draw we are talking about a loss against a team that was used to playing in this competition.’

In contrast, Chelsea players trained at 2pm last week after their defeat at Dinamo Zagreb – a match that also started at 5:45pm the night before.

But Conte has a reputation for being a tough teacher, and his decision to force a morning session rather than his original plan to train in the afternoon could easily be viewed as punishment for Tuesday night’s meek end.