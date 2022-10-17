Antonio Conte confirms Richarlison will be fit for the World Cup despite calf injury

<!–

Antonio Conte has confirmed Tottenham and Brazilian striker Richarlison will not miss the World Cup due to injury after suffering a calf injury against Everton this weekend.

The injury was a setback on an otherwise solid day for Spurs as they continue their impressive start to the season with a 2-0 win, leaving them third in the league and level with Manchester City.

Leading up to Tottenham’s game against Manchester United on Wednesday night, Conte said: “Richarlison will do a scan, an MRI and then we’ll see how long he has to recover. He is definitely not available against United.’

Tottenham’s Richarlison suffered a calf injury in Tottenham’s league game on Saturday

Spurs boss Antonio Conte has confirmed the striker will recover in time for the World Cup

When asked if the injury would keep the Brazilian out of the World Cup, the Spurs boss replied: ‘No absolutely not. I can confirm this. The player does not run the risk of missing the World Cup. Absolutely not.’

“It’s an injury, but not that serious. He has a problem in his calf. I think he needs some time to recover and then be fit. I hope he plays other games with us before the World Cup.”

He also indicated that Dejan Kulusevski was approaching match fitness: ‘Kulusevski works. We go with him day after day. I don’t know anything about the Manchester United game, the doctors are working with him.’

The Swedish midfielder was expected to be fit for Everton’s game on Saturday but faced a setback in his recovery.

Both Richarlison and Dejan Kulusevski will miss Spurs’ game against United on Wednesday

Conte continued: ‘It’s the same injury’ [hamstring]. The medical department is working to recover him, but at the same time there are situations when you need to go a little slow and not speed up the process. If you do that, the situation sometimes worsens.’

In terms of form for United’s game, Conte hinted that he plans to stick with his favorite 3-4-3, taking either Ivan Perisic or Lucas Moura to the front three.

The manager was later questioned about his future at the club but refused to get carried away.

My contract at the moment is not important,” he said. “The most important thing is to prepare for the match and this match period. Right now we need to be focused on these three big games ahead of us.

“I need to talk to the club and we will talk about this situation and find the best solution for everyone.”