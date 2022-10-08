Antonio Conte and Harry Kane emotional as Spurs beat Brighton and pay tribute to coach

Tottenham paid tribute to their late fitness coach Gian Piero Ventrone in the best possible way by beating Brighton 1-0 on Saturday.

The North London outfit confirmed the tragic death of the 61-year-old on Thursday morning ahead of their trip to Amex Stadium.

Conte was understandably emotional

Spurs players wore tribute T-shirts to pay their respects to Ventrone

Fitness coach Ventrone passed away on Thursday morning at the age of 61

Ventrone, who joined Spurs in 2021 as part of Conte’s backroom team, died suddenly of acute leukemia.

Spurs players, a hugely popular member of the club’s dressing room, paid tribute to the Italian as they warmed up on the south coast.

The squad wore T-shirts that read: “Always in our hearts, Gian Piero.”

Conte was almost in tears before the match started as the whole stadium remembered his colleague with a minute of applause.

And Harry Kane was quick to pay his respects to Ventrone – nicknamed ‘The Marine’ for his intense training – after breaking the deadlock against Brighton.

The English striker headed home in the 22nd minute after coming at the end of a vibrant cross from Son Heung-min.

Ventrone made the move to North London in 2021 as part of Conte’s backroom staff

GETTY Ventrone, known as ‘The Marine’, was popular with Tottenham players

As part of his celebration, Kane touched his black bracelet while pointing at the sky.

It proved to be the only goal of the game as the visitors defended resolutely against the Seagulls to return to winning ways after their 3-1 defeat to Arsenal.

Brighton barely created any clear chances as they struggled to capitalize on opportunities against Spurs’ low block.

After Ventrone’s death, Conte canceled his pre-match press conference.

Harry Kane pointed to the sky after scoring the opener against Brighton

But he commented on his friend in an interview with Sky Sports ahead of the match, saying: “Finding words for Gian Piero is very difficult at the moment.

“We are really devastated by the pain of what has happened.

“Also because nobody expected this situation.

“But sometimes you know that life isn’t always positive situations and that’s why we have to deal with it in the best possible way.

“Because I know Gian Piero wanted to stay strong and continue to do our job the way he taught us.”

After the match, Kane was emotional in his post-match interview.

He told Sky: “Really proud of the boys today, it’s been a tough week.

“To get here, away from home, it’s a really hard place to come.

“We didn’t play as well as we know, but we dug deep.”