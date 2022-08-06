Antonio Colak nets his first Rangers goal as Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s earn a 2-0 win at Ibrox
Antonio Colak scores his first Rangers goal and Alfredo Morelos scores on his return from injury as Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side beat a spirited Kilmarnock with a 2-0 win over Ibrox
- Antonio Colak scores on his Rangers debut in 2-0 win over Ibrox
- Alfredo Morelos also scored on his return to seal the win
- Rangers bounced back after defeat to Union Saint-Gilloise in midweek
- The win moves the Gers to the shared top of the Scottish Premiership
New signing Antonio Colak opened his Rangers account when Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side took a 2-0 win over Kilmarnock at Ibrox.
Colak played an agile 1-2 with Tom Lawrence in the 51st minute to find himself through the goal before pushing the ball past Kilmarnock keeper Sam Walker.
Alfredo Morelos also came back into action after injury, appearing as a substitute in the second half before finding the net in the closing minutes of the game to double the Gers lead and seal the win.
Giovanni van Bronckhorst has won a 2-0 win to jointly become the head of the Scottish Premiership
Full report to follow