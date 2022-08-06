Antonio Colak nets his first Rangers goal as Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s earn a 2-0 win at Ibrox

New signing Antonio Colak opened his Rangers account when Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side took a 2-0 win over Kilmarnock at Ibrox.

Colak played an agile 1-2 with Tom Lawrence in the 51st minute to find himself through the goal before pushing the ball past Kilmarnock keeper Sam Walker.

Alfredo Morelos also came back into action after injury, appearing as a substitute in the second half before finding the net in the closing minutes of the game to double the Gers lead and seal the win.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst has won a 2-0 win to jointly become the head of the Scottish Premiership

Full report to follow