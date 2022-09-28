Antonio Cassano calls for Man United’s Cristiano Ronaldo retire after recent struggles

Former Italy forward Antonio Cassano has called on Cristiano Ronaldo to retire or risk becoming a regular replacement after his recent troubles.

Ronaldo has only started one league game this season under Erik ten Hag at Manchester United, but was on the team form for both of Portugal’s Nations League matches during the current international break.

His place in the national team is now being questioned, however, as he failed to score in either game and missed several chances against Spain on Tuesday. Portugal lost that match 1-0 meaning they failed to qualify for the Nations League semi-finals and Cassano believes Ronaldo is no longer living up to his usual high standards and should be taking time off for his career.

Cristiano Ronaldo had another frustrating night for Portugal against Spain on Tuesday

Antonio Cassano (R) thinks Ronaldo should stop, otherwise he will become a permanent replacement

“Right now, Cristiano should do himself a favor and understand that if you don’t reach a certain level, you have to close the shop,” Cassano told Cabine Desportiva.

“He won everything, he was a phenomenon. Stop! You have to stop, otherwise you’ll run into the couch alone.’

Ronaldo holds the world record for goals scored in international men’s football and has scored 117 goals for his country.

However, Portugal now has a range of attacking options, including Rafael Leao and Joao Felix, who were both left out of Fernando Santos’ last starting line-up.

Portugal now has options including Rafael Leao (above) who could replace Ronaldo

The United forward is very unlikely to hang up for the World Cup in Qatar, which is less than two months away, but whether he can now play a more limited role at the tournament remains to be seen.

Solving his problems at the club level can also determine how long he continues to play.

His playing time has been limited this season and Marcus Rashford is reportedly in line to return from injury to play in the Manchester derby on Sunday, which would allow Ronaldo once again to watch from the bench.

The 37-year-old told United he wanted to leave Old Trafford during the summer transfer window but couldn’t find a Champions League club to sign him, ultimately staying with the Red Devils.

Since then he has found it difficult to rediscover his best form and Cassano has suggested that his time at the highest level could end.