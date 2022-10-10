Antonio Brown takes another dig at Tom Brady amid quarterback’s reported marital woes

Antonio Brown took to Twitter to rekindle his bizarre, one-sided feud with former teammate Tom Brady, sharing an altered book cover that focused on the quarterback’s marital woes.

Brady and wife Gisele Bundchen are reportedly divorcing after hiring lawyers, the New York Post saidand Brown – for whatever reason – enjoy the news.

The former Steelers star shared an altered cover of the book “Daddy Doesn’t Live Here Anymore: A Book About Divorce,” which features Brady’s face photoshopped onto one of the characters.

Antonio Brown shared the Photoshopped image on his Twitter page on Sunday

Brown won a Super Bowl with Brady and the Buccaneers after a stellar career with the Steelers

The photo shows him holding a briefcase and appearing to wave goodbye to his house.

The pair have been surrounded by rumors that they are splitting up after a big fight, and are now reportedly mulling over how they would divide their belongings.

“I don’t think anything is coming back now. They both have a lawyer and are investigating what a split entails, who gets what and what the finances will be,” an anonymous source told Page Six.

Brown’s Sunday post follows another in which he appeared to poke fun at Brady and Gisele’s marriage situation.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Supposedly ‘Live Separately’ Amid Rumors of Marriage Trouble

He posted a photo of Bundchen hugging him last week after Bucs’ win in Super Bowl LV.

Since rumors of tensions between the couple first emerged, multiple reports have claimed that Brady’s decision to retire earlier this year was the root of their marital woes.

He had initially retired from his career, in part to focus on his family – as he promised to spend more time with them, as Gisele “deserves what she needs from me as a husband, and my children deserve what they deserve from me as a husband.” need father’ .’

Many believed that Brady’s return to the NFL became a point of contention for Bündchen. However, their split is completely unrelated to the former Patriots star’s football career, DailyMail.com can confirm.

Bündchen is her husband’s “number one cheerleader” and said she wouldn’t care if he played until he was in his 50s. But the friction between the two has still led to them living separately from each other.

A source spoke exclusively to DailyMail.com and confirmed that their physical separation was unaffected by Brady’s move to rejoin his beloved sport.

Brady and Bündchen married in 2009. In a September interview with Elle, she spoke about the sacrifices she made for their marriage and her husband’s career.

The Brazilian model said, “I’ve done my part, which is… [to] be for it [Tom]. I moved to Boston and focused on creating a cocoon and a loving environment for my children to grow up in and support him and his dreams.”

During that interview, Bündchen spoke about the NFL, saying, “This is a very violent sport, and I have my kids and I wish he was there. I’ve certainly had those conversations with him before.’

The beautiful married couple pictured at the 2019 Met Gala. The couple are not currently living together, DailyMail.com can confirm

Bündchen has previously listed the sacrifices she has made for her husband’s football career, including moving to Boston.

Brady helped Brown with the Bucs in 2020 and arranged for the former wide receiver to move in with him before the start of the season. The quarterback also guaranteed that Brown would be brought to the New England Patriots in 2019.

Brown was released by the Patriots after playing in just one game following allegations of sexual and personal misconduct after he sent threatening messages to women.

The duo, who won a Super Bowl in 2021, saw their relationship deteriorate after the mercurial slammed wide-out Brady following his controversial departure from Tampa Bay.

Brown infamously caused a scene during a January 2, 2022 game against the New York Jets, stripping equipment and throwing it before leaving the field. He was subsequently released and has not returned to the NFL since.

Brown kicked the Bucs off in January after stripping off on the sidelines during a game against the New York Jets

After booting from the Bucs, Brown turned on his friend Brady, saying that the NFL quarterback used to be a good friend of his because he was good at football.

“To me, a friend is someone who stands behind you,” Brown said in an earlier interview with the Full Send Podcast. ‘Tom Brady is my friend, why? Because I am a good football player. He needs me to play football. People have different meanings of what friendship is.’

Brown has also recently made headlines after he was accused of defrauding a Florida-based music producer over $500,000 in a series of incidents, including allegedly using rapper Lil Wayne’s name as a means of pocketing $100,000. to get.

Antonio Brown (left) being sued for $500,000 by music promoter Ryan Kane (right)

Brown faces charges of breach of contract and defamation of music record label Secure The Bag Entertainment (STB), with whom he signed an “exclusive artist deal” in a lawsuit filed Wednesday in Sarasota County Circuit. STB claims compensation on the basis of the aforementioned reasoning.

STB was founded and owned by Ryan Kane, who filed a separate, individual lawsuit against Brown two days earlier after he allegedly sold a $168,000 fake Richard Mille watch by the ex-NFL star.

In the most recent lawsuit, Brown is charged with a litany of unscrupulous acts, including attempts to “cheat” $100,000 STB in a collaboration between the record label and “one of the world’s most famous rap artists” for a feature film starring Brown on his own. song, Cracked — which brown? teased at Rolling Loud.