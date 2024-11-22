Antonio Brown reveals the real sexist reason he refused to vote for Kamala Harris in the presidential election

Antonio Brown hasn’t shied away from his support for Donald Trump in recent months, but the controversial NFL star has now revealed why Kamala Harris never got his vote.

Brown has been a consistent supporter of Trump during his last bid for the White House, often joining the president-elect on the campaign trail.

However, during a recent interview with Caresha Brownleebetter known by her stage name Yung Miami, the Super Bowl winner was pressed about why Trump won his vote over the black female candidate and Brown admitted he thought women were too emotional.

Caresha, an American rapper, asked Brown why he believed Harris, who is of black and South Asian descent, lost his vote to the Republican.

“Do you think a woman can run for president?” a surprised Brown interjected, seemingly baffled by the suggestion of a woman in office.

“I think black women are powerful,” Caresha shot back. ‘Women are powerful. We are going through a lot. We take care of men.’

“I know, but there are a lot of emotions in women,” Brown shockingly replied, highlighting the age-old sexist argument against women in positions of power.

Earlier in the sit-down interview on Caresha’s podcast, “Caresha Please,” Brown had suggested that the rapper and influencer should publicly support Trump.

Despite his previous support of the president-elect, Caresha seemed shocked by Brown’s statement as she asked, “Oh, do you support Donald Trump?”

“I think you should too,” Brown insisted, refusing to back down under the thirty-year-old’s questioning. “I think he’ll be a good president.”

Caresha then questioned Brown about how Trump’s policies could benefit the Black community once he returns to the Oval Office.

Brown struggled to give a concrete answer, but dodged the question by replying, “I think he’s trying to do more for black people, but it’s up to us to fight for what we want.”

Brown and fellow former NFL player Le’Veon Bell joined Trump at a Republican rally in Pennsylvania last month, with Brown even addressing the crowd to boost support for the former president.

“Before I get too deep into my speech, I know the media is going to think I’m crazy,” the controversial former recipient said. “Trump and I are crazy to be speaking here.

“But I want to make this clear… that’s not the case. They are.’

Brown then took aim at Harris and vice presidential candidate Tim Walz, even calling the latter “tampon Tim.”

“Kamala Harris and Tim Walz, y’all really know they want to put tampons in the boys’ bathroom,” he added. ‘Is that crazy? That’s really crazy.

“And by the way, tampon Tim Walz, he’s not a real football coach. He could never guard me.”

Brown and Bell, who was heavily criticized for wearing a shirt with a nasty slur about Harris, greeted Trump on the tarmac as he landed in Pittsburgh for a recent NFL game between the Steelers and the New York Jets, after also helping when registering new voters. outside Acrisure Stadium before kick-off.

Brown has since remained in the good graces of President-elect Donald Trump by attending his exclusive Mar-a-Lago gala in Florida just two days after the Nov. 5 election.

Brown posed for a photo with the former and future president and posted it to his account on X. The controversial former Pittsburgh Steeler also posted a group photo of himself standing next to Elon Musk.

Brown’s path to NFL outcast began in 2018, when he reportedly skipped several practices and got into a fight with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

Ultimately, Brown forced a trade to the Oakland Raiders, who signed him to a three-year, $54 million extension, but much of the compensation fell through amid a series of internal disagreements with coach Jon Gruden and general manager Mike Mayock.

Brown was released by the Raiders before ever playing a game in Oakland and soon signed with the New England Patriots in September 2019.

But the drama for Brown was far from over.

A woman who had worked as a personal trainer for Brown sued him for sexual assault, and the Patriots released him after just a few weeks as other allegations of sexual misconduct surfaced.

He ultimately settled with the trainer and with the family of a child who was injured in 2019 when Brown threw furniture from the balcony of his Florida apartment.

Despite the receiver’s behavior, Tom Brady helped convince the Buccaneers to bring Brown into the fold in 2020 and the pair would eventually win a Super Bowl together. But the good times couldn’t last long, and after sidelining with coaches the following season, Brown famously threw away his uniform on the sideline of MetLife Stadium and left his NFL career in the middle of a game against the Jets.

Since then, he has been accused of exposing himself to a woman in a Dubai hotel, arrested on domestic violence charges and has faced numerous accusations of failing to pay child support.

He even briefly owned the National Arena League’s Albany Empire, but the league terminated his franchise agreement for failure to pay fines and dues.

And in May, Brown filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, owing $2.93 million to eight creditors. A major issue for Brown, according to the filing, is his $1.2 million debt from his settlement with the former personal trainer who accused him of sexual assault.

Somehow, despite reportedly making more than $80 million in a dozen NFL seasons, Brown claims to have less than $50,000 in assets.