Antonio Brown is wanted in Florida for battery. Police have issued an arrest warrant.

Antonio Brown is wanted for battery in Florida, where an arrest warrant has been issued for the former NFL star.

Details of the allegations against Brown have not been released and the Tampa Police Department has not responded to DailyMail.com’s request for more information. It is not clear if Brown has legal representation at this time.

Similarly, Brown’s current whereabouts remain unknown as Florida police attempt to detain the 34-year-old.

NFL player Antonio Brown attends the game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Atlanta Hawks at the State Farm Arena on March 11, 2022 in Atlanta

While details have not been disclosed, Brown is wanted for battery in Florida

Brown has previously been charged with sexual assault and finally settled with his accuser for an undisclosed amount last year. He was arrested in 2020 for an alleged attack on a moving truck driver. felony criminal mischief. He pleaded no felony and burglary, for which he received two years’ probation.

He has been out of the NFL since January 2, when he abandoned his Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammates during a game against the New York Jets after an offside dispute with coaches.

The infamous incident at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium began with an argument between Brown and head coach Bruce Arians in the third quarter of a Bucs comeback win. After the altercation on the sideline, Brown took off his jersey and padding, some of which he threw into the crowd, and promptly left the field with more than a quarter left in the game.

Most recently, Brown made headlines by deciding to retain his position as president of Donda Sports, the agency founded by controversial rapper Kanye West, which has come under fire for a series of anti-Semitic statements. Despite the controversy, Brown decided to stick with West, now known as Ye.

“I remain true to the mission of Donda and our wonderful staff and community,” Brown said in his statement. “I remain committed to helping clarify statements that have been blown out of proportion by the media. I remain committed to bringing new ideas, experiences and designs to our world. I will continue to support the humanity that is Ye.”

Brown has also begun attacking former Bucs teammate Tom Brady on social media, regularly mocking the decorated quarterback’s recent divorce from Gisele Bundchen.

He also shared a text on social media, which was reportedly sent by Brady last year.

“You are showing a very poor decision and poor communication with so many people who have gone above and beyond to help you,” the post, which Brown shared on Snapchat, began.

The name at the top of the message reads ‘TOM BRADY’ and the text appears to have been sent on May 10, 2021 at 12:58 PM.

If the text message is real, it’s unclear what Brady was referring to at the time.

True, the seven-time Super Bowl winner had encouraged the Bucs to acquire the embattled Brown in 2020 amid allegations of sexual assault and harassment, which he has since settled out of court. He even allowed Brown to stay with him in preparation for the season.

A year earlier, Brady had urged the New England Patriots to sign Brown, but the team had him cut after one game when the sexual misconduct allegation first surfaced.

But as of May 2021, Brown had not yet clashed with the Buccaneers. The two were still teammates in a Super Bowl victory, and Brown was seven months away from his famously bizarre exit, when he stripped off his jersey and stormed the MetLife Stadium field during a game against the New York Jets. He would be released days later.