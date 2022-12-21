Antonio Brown has battery charges against him DROPPED by Florida police

<!–

The felony battery charges against NFL free agent Antonio Brown have been dropped and the warrant against him has been canceled by the Florida Police Department.

State Attorney Susan S. Lopez made the announcement Tuesday, though her reasoning remains unclear.

Brown was wanted for battery in Florida, where he recently had a standoff with police after the warrant was issued. According to the police, he would have threatened to shoot a woman. The woman has been identified in multiple reports as Brown’s ex-fiancée and mother of four of his children.

On November 28, Brown got into a verbal altercation that turned physical at a South Tampa home, according to a police statement. At one point, Brown allegedly threw a shoe at a woman, whom he locked out of the house. He is also accused of throwing her belongings into the street when he tried to evict her. The victim told officers Brown had guns in the house.

On Nov. 29, a judge denied a police request for a temporary protection from harm order that would have prevented 34-year-old Brown from accessing firearms or ammunition.

“On November 28, 2022, at approximately 1:30 p.m., the suspect and victim engaged in a verbal altercation at a home in South Tampa,” the Tampa police statement said. At one point, the argument turned physical after the suspect threw a shoe at the victim. The suspect also tried to evict the victim from the house and lock her out.

The suspect, Antonio Brown, 34, is wanted for battery. There is a court order for his arrest.’

Tampa police allegedly tried to lure Brown out of his home (presumably upstairs)

Fox’s Tampa affiliate got a police report earlier this month identifying the victim as his former fiancée.

“The suspect left the home and threw a shoe at the victim, hitting her in the ponytail,” the police report said. The victim had no injuries, but thought the shoe was for her head. The suspect did not open the door and did not come out to talk to officers. The suspect also tried to evict the victim informally during this incident.’

Brown barricaded himself in the house and investigators say he threatened to shoot the woman if she tried to enter. He told his children they could return home, but according to Tampa police, they said they were afraid.

Officers were heard yelling “we’re not going anywhere” at Brown, according to Tampa’s ABC affiliate.