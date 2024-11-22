Antonio Brown reveals bizarre reason why he posted Gisele photos during feud with Tom Brady

Antonio Brown is no longer a football player and considers himself more of an entertainer these days.

And it’s not just a recent transition. The 36-year-old NFL outcast claims he was an entertainer dating back to 2022, when he infamously posted a suggestive photo of himself hugging Gisele Bundchen — the wife of his former Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammate Tom Brady. The caption at the time read: ‘Turn that s*** on.’

“I was just making entertainment,” Brown told rapper and podcaster Yung Miami. “At the end of the day, I’m an entertainer… So I was just an entertainer.”

But speaking on the podcast, Caresha pleaseBrown couldn’t keep his story completely clear. He tried to portray the incident as a harmless joke, but still admitted that he harbored ill will toward Brady for not having “my back.” Brown made even more suggestive comments about Bundchen, who is now Brady’s ex-wife.

“So I was just making a joke about people not treating me well and just getting back at them,” said Brown, who clearly alluded to Brady before adding a childish reference to Bundchen. “I don’t kiss or tell.”

Brown says he posted the photo of himself with Bundchen because he’s an “entertainer.”

Brown posted an old photo of himself hugging Tom Brady’s wife Gisele Bündchen amid divorce rumors

Antonio Brown stayed with Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen in Tampa Bay in the fall of 2020

The incident was a relatively minor scandal for Brown, who was jettisoned from Pittsburgh, Oakland and New England before Brady threw him a lifeline with the Buccaneers in 2020. Brady and Bundchen let Brown live with them and their children as the South Florida native looked. for a new pad in the Tampa area.

That season would prove successful for Brown, who would win his first and only Super Bowl, leading to the aforementioned on-field hug he shared with Bundchen in the aftermath of the championship victory.

But his time with the Bucs came to an abrupt end in January 2022 when he made a mid-game shirtless exit at MetLife Stadium after arguing with coaches on the sidelines. He would never play in the NFL again.

“That was definitely one of the iconic moments,” Brown told Yung Miami. “I think this is an example of believing in yourself and being able to go out on your own merits… I always want to leave the game the same way I came in.”

Brown has since blamed Brady for his departure to Tampa and continues to claim that Brady kept him from getting the contract he wanted. Speaking to Yung Miami, he presented his tenure with the Bucs as a favor to Brady, who he claims failed to adhere to it.

“I felt like, first and foremost, I helped him win the Super Bowl,” he said. “You should know that I get value in terms of what I do.

Brown’s animosity toward Brady was manifested when Yung Miami admitted to being a fan of the former New England Patriots quarterback.

“Oh, you love him?” Brown asked Yung Miami. ‘How much do you love him? Do you like white boys?’

Brown kicked off the team in January after stripping on the sidelines during a game against the New York Jets

When Yung Miami (pictured) admitted he liked Brady, Brown asked, “Do you like white boys?”

Brown’s erratic behavior was just beginning.

In addition to making crude references to his genitals, he made the bizarre claim that ‘n*****’s wife would be into me.’

He was then asked about the end of his NFL career, which he considered his own decision. Brown made no mention of his desire to return to the league, although he wrote on X Thursday that he would be willing to play the remainder of the season for the Steelers “for free.”

But with Yung Miami, Brown portrayed himself as done with football, which he saw as a blessing.

‘The fact that I can now leave on my own has helped me in the transition to the position I am in now.’

And what exactly is that position?

Brown can describe himself as an entertainer in one breath, but in the next he admits to being part of the idle rich, despite filing for bankruptcy earlier this year.

“I just enjoy the freedom that comes with having money,” Brown said. ‘I just do what I like. Making a little music.’

And that is showbiz.