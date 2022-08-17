Antonio Brown BLASTS Tom Brady’s mysterious team-approved sabbatical from Bucs training camp

Tom Brady’s mysterious team-approved sabbatical from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers training camp for “personal reasons” has – of all people – turned former teammate Antonio Brown upside down.

Brown, who was cut by the Bucs after abandoning teammates in a January game against the New York Jets, called out to Brady on Twitter on Wednesday.

Tom Brady manipulates the game and gets 14 days to go home. “Now you can see the difference.”

Brady (right) and Brown (left) briefly lived together in 2020 as they prepared for the season

Brady received clearance from the Bucs to retire ahead of training camp, and head coach Todd Bowles has since revealed that he will return sometime after the second preseason game on August 20. A specific reason for Brady’s absence has not been disclosed. but Bowles said the seven-time Super Bowl champion is “going to sort out some personal things.”

Brown and Brady have been teammates twice, albeit briefly.

Their first partnership came in New England after Brown’s unconditional departure from the Oakland Raiders, which cut him in 2019 amid disputes between him and the front office.

Brady and Brown connected via a touchdown pass in their first game together against the Miami Dolphins, but the latter was subsequently released by the Patriots after being charged with allegedly sexually assaulting his former female trainer. (The two sides have since settled their lawsuit for an undisclosed amount)

Brown reunited with Brady in 2020 after the decorated quarterback signed with the Bucs.

Brady even welcomed Brown to stay with him with friend Derek Jeter before the two won the Super Bowl at the end of the season, but the good times couldn’t last.

Finally, Brady expressed concern for Brown’s mental health after the infamous collapse of the Mercurial receiver’s MetLife Stadium last January, when he tore his jersey and shoulder pads after a fight with then-head coach Bruce Arians and rushed for the exit.

“It’s a difficult situation,” Brady said after the come-from-behind win on Jan. 2. “Everyone should do what they can to help him in a way that he really needs. We all love him. We care about him a lot. We want to see him at his best. Unfortunately it will not be with our team.

“I think everyone needs to be very compassionate and empathetic to some very difficult things that are happening.”

Brown after he took off his sweater after an altercation with Bruce Arians on January 2

Antonio Brown was seen leaving the sidelines in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday

On Wednesday, Brown also targeted Brady’s trainer and business partner, Alex Guerrero, with whom he had also previously worked.

“Alex Guerra (sic) You think I won’t let you hit on TB12, boy, stop playing with me!” Brown tweeted. “Boy who is paid with money (sic) and also takes player money.”

Guerrero and Brown had a disagreement over billing around the time the latter was discontinued by the Buccaneers in January.

In a since-deleted post, Brown shared an alleged exchange between him and Guerrero. The conversation, which appears to have taken place on December 24, revealed that the two are breaking off their partnership amicably.

“Hey Ag, if we stop working (sic), that’s fine,” Brown wrote. ‘[Let me know] about the [$100,000] I paid you fair, get half my money back [let me know] how to go further.’

Brown received a polite reply and agreed to pay back the balance of what he owed.

“Good morning AB,” Brown was told by Guerrero. “I appreciate you reaching out to me. I understand very well that you want to go in a different direction. Thank you for the opportunity to collaborate. You’re a great person. I hope for your continued success on and off the field. Let me know where you want to send the balance. Big hug my friend.’

It’s unclear why Brown shared that exchange, which he also posted on Instagram.