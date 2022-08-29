Antonio Banderas, 61, steps out with banker partner Nicole Kimpel, 40, as they attend a festival

Antonio Banderas was joined by his girlfriend Nicole Kimpel when they attended the Starlite Festival in Marbella on Monday with his daughter Stella del Carmen and her boyfriend Eli Meyer.

The 61-year-old actor looked smart in an open-neck, pinstripe blue shirt and flaunted plumes of chest hair that could be seen next to his investment banker partner, 40.

Nicole opted for a more low-key ensemble with a simple white sundress paired with a washed denim jacket on the Spanish evening.

It was their second visit to the cultural extravaganza in a month, after a previous visit in late July.

Stella del Carmen and her boyfriend Eli Meyer also showcased elegance as they took on the acts.

Stella wore a lightweight navy top with a white floral pattern and Eli paired a chic cream shirt with oversized sunglasses to create a stylish summer look.

Last year, Nicole revealed that Antonio’s ‘biggest’ 60th birthday present was recovering from the coronavirus.

The actor contracted the respiratory illness last August, weeks before hitting the milestone birthday, and although Nicole made sure they mark the special day, it didn’t feel right to do anything lavish.

Speak with Hello! magazineshe said, “We celebrated it because every year of life is something to celebrate.

“But this wasn’t really the year for celebrations. The greatest gift was his speedy recovery.’

Nicole admitted she was ‘afraid’ about how sick Antonio could have become with COVID-19 due to his age, and is baffled as to why she managed to stay free from the disease despite being in close contact with her partner.

She said: ‘We had the same doubts as everyone who contracted the virus. At first you are afraid because you don’t know how much you are being affected.

“In Antonio’s case, his main symptoms were severe muscle aches and fatigue, and he tolerated it well. He is a very strong man and he is in excellent physical condition.

“It’s a hard virus to decipher – you don’t know why some people get it and others don’t. We were in close contact because I was taking care of him, but I didn’t understand.’

While living in Spain away from her family, Nicole insisted on being with the star of Puss in Boots.

She said: ‘I miss my family because I don’t spend much time with them, but my place is at Antonio’s side and that makes up for everything.

“Home is where my love is, that’s what defines me most, so my home is here in Malaga.”

And Nicole insisted she was not in love with Antonio, the movie star, adding: “I’m in love with Jose Antonio Dominguez, Antonio’s real name.

“It’s the person behind the actor I fell in love with, who I’m still in love with, and who I want to share my life with every day when I wake up.”

In June last year, Antonio revealed that he still talks to his ex-wife Melanie all the time and says she will always be part of his “family.”

Although the former couple divorced in 2015, they have remained close and Antonio says Melanie, 63, will always be a part of his life because they shared so many ‘wonderful years’ and have their ‘beautiful daughter’ Stella, 24, together.

“I think we’re both reluctant to bury 20 years of marriage,” he said El Break de las 7. “We are humans, we make mistakes and that is the human condition.”

The Zorro actor added: “You have to put the egos aside and not want to prove you’re right or find out who’s to blame for what.

“Because it could be both of you or neither of you. There comes a time when everything is over and you have to accept it.

“The life I had with Melanie was beautiful,” said the actor who fell in love with the daughter of Tippi Hedren of The Birds fame when they co-starred with Daryl Hannah in the 1996 film Two Much.

“We’ve had 20 wonderful years of trying our best and having wonderful moments that I will not forget,” added the star who welcomed daughter Stella, now 24, with Melanie in September 1996.

“We had an amazing daughter that we both love and that’s the end result of our relationship, the most beautiful thing we’ve ever done together.”

Melanie has two other children, daughter Dakota, 31, with Don Johnson and son Alexander, 35, with Steven Bauer.

Antonio – who married the Working Girl star in 1996 – insists he still has a close relationship with his stepchildren and that they are still a big part of his life.