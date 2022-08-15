Antonio Banderas, 61, and girlfriend Nicole Kemple, 40, at Starlite Porcelanosa gala in Marbella

Antonio Banderas and girlfriend Nicole Kemple were among the high-profile people to attend the Starlite Porcelanosa gala in Marbella, Spain, on Sunday.

The acclaimed movie star co-chaired the annual charity event with Sandra Garcia Sanjuan. Andara Villas Website.

The gala will bring together people from Marbella’s business, social and cultural communities to raise money for the Starlite Foundation over the past 13 years.

Charity event: Antonio Banderas, 61, and girlfriend Nicole Kempel, 40, had photographers buzzing when they arrived for the Starlite Porcelanosa gala in Marbella, Spain on Sunday

Looking like the perfect couple, Banderas stepped out on the red carpet for the event in a white blazer paired with black pants and a white shirt and black bow tie.

He also added a pair of shiny black leather shoes to his ensemble and had his salt-and-pepper hair cut short.

Sometimes the Academy Award-nominated actor also wore stylish sunglasses.

Simply stunning: the couple looked fantastic together

Good looking couple; Banderas looked handsome in a white and black suit, while Kimpel stood stunned in a blue sequin dress; they were joined shortly after arrival by journalist Maria Casado

Playful: The Spanish actor got playful with Argentinian model Carla Pereyra moments after arriving for the Starlite Gala in southern Spain

Socializing: A number of photos and videos were taken during the gala and posted on Banderas’ Instagram page

Promo mode: “In the photocall of the #GalaStarlitePorcelanosa,” Banderas wrote in the caption of his Instagram post, which featured him and his lady on the red carpet

Kempel, 40, looked dazzling in a blue, long, sequined dress, standing next to her husband.

The sparkly number came complete with a plunging neckline and hugged her toned figure from just below her waist all the way to the top.

The investment banker matched her sparkly number perfectly by carrying a navy blue handbag

On this day, she had her light brown locks styled long and draped over her shoulders with a parting in the middle.

Banderas also posted a few photos of their time on the red carpet on his Instagram page.

‘En el photocall de la #GalaStarlitePorcelanosa,’ wrote the Evita star in the caption, which translates in English to ‘In the photocall of the #GalaStarlitePorcelanosa’

Gala: The Academy Award-nominated actor was given an afternoon tour of the event

Working: The Evita star also sat down for pre-event interviews

The event was hosted by showbiz stars such as Valeria Mazza, Lujan Arguelles and Ivan Sanchez.

In the end, the participants discussed and eventually committed to supporting social and humanitarian initiatives, including projects led by famous faces such as Alejandra Gere.

Mrs. Gere, who was recognized for her humanitarian work, she attended the annual festivities with her husband, movie star, Richard Gere.

The 72-year-old actor cut a neat figure in a black suit which he paired with a crisp white shirt and bow tie as he walked the red carpet with his wife, 39, who was stunned in an elegant yellow dress.

Other stars in attendance included Italian opera singer Andrea Bocelli and his wife Veronica Berti and actor/model William Levy.

Following the event, attendees were treated to musical entertainment by Spanish, Cuban and Mexican acts, including Chucho Valdes and Chui Navarro.

Media hype: After several poses with his lady on the red carpet, Banderas also met the media and answered some questions from journalists about the gala

Star Power: Guests were glued to Banderas when he sat on the red carpet with the media