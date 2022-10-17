Antoine Griezmann begs for ‘forgiveness’ from Atletico Madrid fans over his £108m move to Barcelona

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Antoine Griezmann has begged Atlético Madrid fans for forgiveness after his definitive return to the club from Barcelona.

The attacker returned to Atlético on loan from the Catalan side last year but has recently been limited to a 30-minute cameo from the bench until a clause in his contract.

The Madrid club would have to pay Barcelona £35million for the Frenchman if he played 45 minutes or more in 80 per cent of the matches for which he was available over the two-year period.

Antoine Griezmann has begged Atlético Madrid fans for forgiveness after rejoining the club

The deal is worth up to £21million, just three years after he moved the other one for £107m

However, this week the two clubs finally agreed a deal worth up to £21million for the 31-year-old to make the permanent move to Metropolitano Stadium.

Griezmann celebrated the move by bagging the winner for Atletico in their 1-0 win over Athletic Club on Saturday, and took the opportunity to send a message to fans after the game.

Speaking to Dairio, AS Griezmann said: “Very proud to have been able to innovate and be fully an Atletico.

Griezmann celebrates scoring the winner for Atletico in their 1-0 win over Athletic Bilbao

The Spanish side announced the long-awaited permanent deal on social media last week

In the end I want to ask for forgiveness, I know the people want to hear it from my mouth: I ask for forgiveness for the damage I may have done to people, but the greatest forgiveness I want to ask is on the field, giving everything and with nights like tonight.

We are on the right track, although we cannot beat Bruges.’

The apology follows Griezmann’s behavior during his first move to Barcelona in 2019. Where the French star made the decision to leave Atletico so publicly after first using the La Decision documentary to dismiss Barca, before serving a year. later moved to Camp Nou. .

Griezmann says he didn’t want to return to Atlético until he left Barca in 2021

There was also a dispute between the two clubs over the release fee for the 2016 Golden Boot winner, with Atletico filing a complaint with LaLiga after they believed Griezmann had agreed with Barca before the clause was lowered.

He scored 35 goals for Barcelona after joining the club for £107 million, but struggled to maintain a regular start for the Catalans. The striker said he would not return to Atletico until after he left Nou Camp, where he is currently the club’s fourth highest goalscorer.

The fee received is a major boost to Barcelona – despite losing £86million to the attacker – who have faced major financial difficulties and had to figure out ways to record their recent wrath of summer signings failing to break through the season’s restrictions . FFP.