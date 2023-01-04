Antioch: Two people injured in apparently targeted shooting

ANTIOCH — Two people are in stable condition at a hospital after each was injured in a shooting that apparently targeted one victim near an intersection in the city, authorities said.

In a statement Wednesday, police said dispatchers received a call about a shooting on Deer Valley Road near Asilomar Drive at 2:17 p.m. Tuesday.

When officers arrived, they found a female victim with a gunshot wound to her lower body. Paramedics took her to a hospital, where she was later admitted in stable condition.

Officers soon learned of a second victim, a man who arrived at a hospital and said he was shot near the intersection. The man, who was also shot in the lower body, is in stable condition. According to the police, he was the intended target of the shooter.

Investigators investigating the intersection found spent shell casings in Deer Valley and Asilomar and asked local residents to check surveillance cameras. Police have not provided a suspect or vehicle description.

Anyone with information can call Detective Robert Gerber of Antioch at 925-481-8297 or email RGerber@antiochca.gov, or send anonymous tips or other information by texting 274637 (CRIMES) with the keyword ANTIOCH and referring to Case No. 23-000066.

Please contact George Kelly at 408-859-5180.