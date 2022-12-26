Antioch stabbing between relatives sends two to hospital

A Monday morning fight between two family members in Antioch escalated into a stabbing that sent both the victim and the suspect to the hospital.

Antioch Police Department officers responded to reports of a fight and stabbing in the 3500 block of Clayburn Road on December 26 at 7:42 a.m.

Police said the victim was stabbed multiple times in the upper body and head. He was transported to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

The suspect, Jesús Martínez, had a stab wound to his right hand and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. He was in stable condition and will be booked into county jail for attempted murder.