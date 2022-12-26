Antioch stabbing between relatives sends two to hospital

News
By Jacky
Antioch stabbing between relatives sends two to hospital

A Monday morning fight between two family members in Antioch escalated into a stabbing that sent both the victim and the suspect to the hospital.

Antioch Police Department officers responded to reports of a fight and stabbing in the 3500 block of Clayburn Road on December 26 at 7:42 a.m.

Police said the victim was stabbed multiple times in the upper body and head. He was transported to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

The suspect, Jesús Martínez, had a stab wound to his right hand and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. He was in stable condition and will be booked into county jail for attempted murder.

You might also like More from author

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More