Antigoni Buxton put on a leggy display in black midi dress as she heads out for girl’s night

Love Island star, Antigoni Buxton, headed out for a girls night out to… Pace in Covent Garden on Friday.

The blonde bombshell looked stunning as she donned a flattering black mini bodycon dress.

The 26-year-old singer also flashed her tanned and toned legs in the dress that emphasized her curves.

Night out: Love Island star, Antigoni Buxton, went to Temper in Covent Garden on a girls night out on Friday

She wore some gold jewelry to add even more accessories to her look for the evening ahead.

And opted for a pair of black strappy heels that showed off her freshly painted pedicure as she increased her height.

To complete the look, she added a mini black handbag to match her all-black ensemble.

Girls: The blonde bombshell looked stunning as she slipped on a flattering black mini bodycon dress

She let her famous blond curly locks fall loosely over her shoulders as she walked in with her glamorous model sister Temper Sophia Buxton.

Her lookalike sister was wearing an all-white combo when she walked into the restaurant with Antigoni.

The brunette beauty put on a busty show in a form-fitting white bodysuit that showed off a generous amount of cleavage.

Stunning: She also let her famous blond curly locks fall loosely over her shoulders as she made her way to Temper with her glamorous model sister Sophia Buxton

The night out comes after Antigoni recently enjoyed a sun-filled family vacation in Mykonos, Greece.

She was joined during the intermission by her 57-year-old father Paul and her influencer sister Sophia.

And fans were surprised after discovering photos of her “hunky” and “ripped” father Paul, with whom she often collaborates.

After discovering Paul’s photos, Love Island fans took to Twitter to gushing about his “hunky” appearance, while expressing their disbelief that he is 57 years old.

One shocked fan wrote: ‘Damn. Antigoni’s mom and dad can pass as Love Island contestants. They have Body ody ody like. Family of Bombshells! #Love Island’

Sister: who put on a busty show in a slim-fitting white bodysuit teamed with matching white flared trousers that accentuated her figure