Antibiotic-resistant bacteria: New drug can fight off 300 different types of superbugs

Scientists have developed a drug that it is hoped could lead the fight against superbugs.

Fabimycin – a man-made antibiotic – was found to kill hundreds of bacteria that are resistant to common drugs.

Superbugs are estimated to contribute to about 7 million deaths each year, with some experts warning that they should be taken as seriously as global warming.

They have developed a resistance to many common antibiotics because the drugs are overprescribed or used incorrectly, known as antimicrobial resistance (AMR).

The study found that fabimycin cleared up drug-resistant pneumonia and urinary tract infections (UTUs) in mice.

Further research in a lab setting revealed that the drug was also effective against 300 other species of superbugs.

Researchers said the findings could pave the way for treating challenging infections in humans.

Researchers found that fabimycin – a still-approved antibiotic – works against infections caused by 300 species of gram-negative bacteria (pictured)

WHAT IS ANTIBIOTIC RESISTANCE? Antibiotics have been dispensed unnecessarily by primary care physicians and hospital staff for decades, fueling once-harmless bacteria to become superbugs. The World Health Organization (WHO) has previously warned that if nothing is done the world will be heading for a ‘post-antibiotic’ era. It claimed that common infections, such as chlamydia, will become killers with no immediate solutions to the growing crisis. Bacteria can become resistant to drugs if people take the wrong dose of antibiotics or if they are administered unnecessarily. Former medical chief Dame Sally Davies claimed in 2016 that the threat of antibiotic resistance is as serious as terrorism. Figures estimate that by 2050, superbugs will kill 10 million people each year, with patients succumbing to once-harmless bugs. Around 700,000 people worldwide die each year as a result of resistant infections, including tuberculosis (TB), HIV and malaria. Concerns have been raised repeatedly that drugs will stop working in the coming years if antibiotics stop working. In addition to making existing drugs less effective, only one or two new antibiotics have been developed in the past 30 years. In 2019, the WHO warned that antibiotics were ‘running out’ as a report showed a ‘serious lack’ of new drugs in the development pipeline. Without antibiotics, cesarean sections, cancer treatments and hip replacements become extremely ‘risky’, it was said at the time.

Millions of people around the world are infected every year by gram-negative bacteria – including E. coli. They are responsible for 75 percent of global drug-resistant deaths.

Rising superbug rates have fueled fears that common conditions and medical surgeries could become more dangerous as patients succumb to previously treatable bacterial infections.

The latest study, published in the scientific journal ACS Central Sciencewas led by researchers from the University of Illinois.

They used an existing antibiotic called Debio-1452, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials in the US for use against staph bacteria. The insects cause skin infections, blood poisoning and toxic shock syndrome.

Researchers have modified the drug to create 14 different versions in an effort to make it work against superbugs.

It was tested against 10 different bacteria in mice, including E. coli — which can cause urinary tract infections as well as stomach ulcers — and K. pneumoniae, which can cause lung infections and pneumonia.

One of the modified versions of Debio-1452, called fabimycin, was the only candidate that stopped the multiplication of all bacterial types in the experiments. So researchers took it to the next stage of trials.

It was tested against non-harmful human bacteria and was shown not to kill it, suggesting that the antibiotic would not harm humans if tested on humans.

Probiotics – known as “friendly bacteria” – help restore the natural balance of bacteria in the gut, which is vital for digestion.

Researchers then tested fabimycin against 300 other strains of harmful bacteria, and it was found to kill them all.

In the paper, the authors wrote: ‘Urinary tract infections pose one of the greatest risks to healthy individuals in terms of exposure to antibiotic-resistant bacteria, with many people getting one in their lifetime.

‘UTIs caused by gram-negative pathogens, especially those that are drug resistant, are becoming more common and remain a major clinical challenge.

“Fabimycin shows promise and its discovery provides additional evidence that antibiotics can be systematically modified to accumulate in Gram-negative bacteria and kill these problematic pathogens.”

About 2.8 million antibiotic-resistant infections are now expected in the US each year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

This leads to about 35,900 deaths from these diseases in the US, half more than the 23,000 estimated in 2013.

According to the latest estimates from health chiefs, around 61,000 antibiotic-resistant infections occurred in England in 2018. But it’s unclear how many deaths these have caused.