<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

An anti-vaxxer nurse who injected saline instead of a Covid-19 vaccine into 8,600 elderly people has been released from court.

Red Cross nurse Antje T, 39, pricked thousands of elderly patients at a vaccine center in Germany with what she told was the BioNTech Pfizer vaccine, but just a saltwater solution.

The nurse, who administered the mock vaccines at the Aprons injection center in Friesland, northwestern Germany, received only six months probation.

She was found guilty of six counts of willful assault on November 30 by the district court of Oldenburg in the state of Lower Saxony.

Antje T stung up to 8,600 patients between March 5 and April 2021, mainly hospital workers, educators and doctors over the age of 70, leaving them without protection against the deadly virus.

Police told the court that she was able to insert the saline undetected because she was responsible for preparing the vaccine and syringes during her shift at the vaccination center.

But after more than a month, she received a report from another employee who saw her use the saline instead of the vaccine on April 21, 2021 in six patients.

The 39-year-old had also posted several social media posts openly highlighting her skeptical views on COVID-19 vaccines.

When questioned by police, she admitted to using saline but said she only did it because she accidentally broke a vial containing six injections and was embarrassed to tell her colleagues.

She had also claimed it was a one-off incident, but was immediately dismissed after antibody tests performed on the affected people confirmed authorities’ suspicions.

The nurse, who administered the fake vaccines at the Apronens vaccination center in Friesland (pictured), northwestern Germany, was given only six months’ probation

In addition, Antje T’s permit to work as a nurse has been withdrawn, the media report.

After the incident, authorities urged victims of fraud to sign up for revaccination, stressing that it is completely safe.

Antje T, in turn, was initially charged with 15 counts of willful assault at the start of the trial in November 2022, but nine of those were dropped due to lack of evidence.

Court spokesman Torben Toelle said the prosecution found evidence that six syringes had been replaced with saline, leading to the charges, but they expect many more to have done so.

During the trial on November 30, the embarrassed nurse apologized in court.

Regarding the defendant’s anti-vaxxer posts on social media, Toelle added, “The defendant had shared several conspiracy theories on the internet and on social media.

“However, the chamber could not establish with the necessary certainty that this mindset was the motivation for her action and that she then acted to sabotage a vaccination campaign.”

The verdict can reportedly be appealed within a week.