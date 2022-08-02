Anti-vaxxer in Darwin accused of targeting ex-chief minister’s office

A man has been arrested after allegedly breaking into former Northern Territory chief Michael Gunner’s electorate and attempting to steal photos of the outgoing politician.

Police were called to the Parap shopping center in Darwin around 4am on Tuesday after reports emerged that a man had broken into the member of Fannie Bay’s office and caused extensive damage.

Officers have arrested a 47-year-old man and are expected to be charged later on Tuesday, a police spokesman said.

Mr Gunner confirmed in a social media post several hours later that his office had been targeted.

“My voter’s office was broken into at 4 o’clock this morning,” he said on Facebook.

“It was a very personal break-in, targeting photos of me and items of personal importance to me.

“My staff is okay, my family is okay… We will ask the police for advice on what our next steps should be to protect my family.”

Mr Gunner announced on Wednesday that he is leaving NT politics, forcing a by-election scheduled for August 20.

The 46-year-old had been in the back seat since May when he resigned from the top position, saying his mind and heart were no longer in the role.

Anti-COVID-19 vaccination protesters are said to have made several death threats against Mr Gunner and his family in late 2021 after the government announced vaccine mandates for workers.

Mr Gunner remained a target after he resigned from the role of Prime Minister, with protesters confronting him and his family several times in social situations surrounding Darwin.

He first won the Fannie Bay seat in 2008 and was sent back by a margin of over 800 votes in the 2020 territory poll.