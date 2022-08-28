Anti-Putin pensioner who torched general’s BMW faces jail for her own ‘special military operation’

<!–

A Russian anti-war protester who set fire to a general’s BMW said she was participating in her own “special military operation.”

Elena Belova, 65, was arrested by police in Moscow after she poured gasoline and threw a match on the deputy head of the General Staff luxury SUV Yevgeny Sektarev.

During her arrest, police are said to have told her to shout “Azov is Power,” a reference to the Ukrainian resistance regiment, which is considered a terrorist organization in Russia.

It is unclear whether Ms. Belova acted alone or as part of a conspiracy.

Ms Belova was questioned by journalists shortly after her release. It was not clear whether her own “special military operation” was completed alone or as part of a larger conspiracy

But her gesture was confirmed as an anti-war protest, independent news agency baza reported.

General Sekretarev is in charge of the Kremlin department responsible for military censorship.

The dramatic incident happened as Moscow went through days of turmoil following the murder of Darya Dugin, 29, the daughter of “Putin’s Rasputin” Alexander.

The oligarch’s daughter was killed last Saturday night in an explosion on a highway near the village of Bolshiye Vyazyomy, just outside the capital.

The general’s vehicle (left and right) was burned to a nucleus of the apparent anti-war gesture

Speaking out against the war – which in Russia can only be described as a ‘special military operation’ – carries a maximum prison sentence of 15 years.

The murder of Ms. Dugin, believed to be a Ukrainian attempt on Alexander’s life, has terrified millions of Russians who are now faced with the violent realities of war at home.

But some experts have suggested that Putin’s FSB spy agency was behind the attack.

Historian Yuri Felshtinsky, author of Blowing up Ukraine, said: “The blowing up of the car of the famous Russian fascist and ideologue of the Putin regime, Alexander Dugin, was allegedly organized by the Russian security services.”

He added: “According to the latest Russian reports, the bomb was attached to Dugin’s car in his secured compound. Ukraine is targeting military targets, unlike Russia, and there is no discernible gain in attacking any of Putin’s media puppets or assigning scarce agents within the Russian Federation to such a target that is meaningless to Ukraine’s liberation.

“However, the Kremlin will probably exploit it to make it look like Ukraine is bending its own tactics to bomb innocent civilians in Ukraine.”

Former Russian lawmaker Ilya Ponomarev also claimed the explosion was the work of an unknown Russian group, the National Republican Party. The existence of the group could not be verified.

He said on Russian TV: “Last night a memorable event took place near Moscow. This attack opens a new page in the Russian resistance to Putinism. New – but not the last.’