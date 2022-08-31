Anti-Putin businessman who fell to his death in DC said Russia was getting ‘weaker every day’

Dan Rapoport was found dead outside a Washington DC apartment building on August 14 after apparently falling from its roof

The anti-Putin businessman who died in Washington DC died weeks after he mocked Russia’s nuclear capabilities in a podcast interview, saying the Red Army was “getting weaker every day,” it could be said. DailyMail.com Reveal.

Dan Rapoport was found dead on August 14 outside a Washington DC apartment building after apparently falling from the roof.

The 52-year-old was a Moscow businessman who had fled Russia and settled in Kiev before the war broke out. He was in DC without his wife and their young daughter when he died, and he had tried desperately to persuade them.

Rapoport’s widow has repeatedly rejected the idea that he committed suicide, as have his friends.

Now DailyMail.com can reveal how Dan made fun of Putin’s nuclear capabilities in a podcast with Ukrainian interviewers on June 15, just eight weeks before he died.

We all see the poor state of Russian equipment and technology.

“I doubt anything can fly from Russia,” he said, discussing Russia’s nuclear weapons in an interview with journalist Olena Sharpanska.

He added that Russia was getting “weaker every day” in the war against Ukraine.

The comments are among many from Rapoport to Russia, but they are most specific about his military capabilities.

Rapoport’s widow, Alonya, denied the idea that he had committed suicide.

Around the same time he died, his beloved rescue dog, Boy, was reportedly wandering in a park with a suicide note and money on his collar.

Rapoport was also found with $2,000 in cash. He was wearing flip flops and a hat when he died.

Rapoport was an outspoken Putin critic who went to great lengths to publicly denigrate the government

Rapoport planned to bring his widow Alonya and their young daughter to the US when he died. She doesn’t believe the DC police claim he committed suicide

Rapoport’s dog Boy is said to have carried “cash and a suicide note” to a park after releasing it before his death. Those details were reported by former Tatler editor Yuniya Pugacheva on Telegram

In his interview with the Ukrainian podcast, he spoke excitedly about starting his new life with his wife and their young daughter.

‘I left Kiev in May. I have to take care of my family, so I went back to America.

The circumstances of his death are extremely suspicious Bill Browder, American financier who lived in Moscow

“I spent the first two weeks in Florida, then wet to New York, and now I’m in Washington.”

Later in the interview, he said he felt guilty after leaving his wife and daughter in Kiev.

He said he planned to go back for them.

Friends and others are also doubtful about the cause of his death.

“I think the circumstances of his death are extremely suspicious.

These are the items found on Rapaport or near his body on Aug. 14, DailyMail.com can reveal

The eight-storey apartment complex from which Rapoport jumped to his death, according to police

“If someone who takes a negative view of the Putin regime dies suspiciously, one should rule out foul play, not condemn it,” Bill Browder, a financier who also lived in Moscow, said in an interview with Politics.

He was a well-known critic of Putin in the West and an effective critic.

‘He was also an open supporter of’ [the jailed opposition leader] Alexei Navalny.

‘And he had all these connections in the elite of Washington, DC

“The immediate response from the Washington, DC Police Department is, I think, a premature and useless conclusion,” he added.

The DC Metropolitan Police immediately ruled that no malicious intent was suspected in the case.