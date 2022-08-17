Anti-Putin businessman found dead after ‘jumping’ from DC apartment building with $2,600 cash

The anti-Putin, Latvian-American businessman who was found dead in Washington DC this week was discovered on the street outside the apartment building where he lived after falling to his death, DailyMail.com can reveal.

Dan Rapoport, 52, was found outside 2400 apartments on Main Street shortly before 6 p.m. on Aug. 14.

His body was found in the street, along with his cracked cell phone, $2620 cash, a key ring with a lanyard and cracked white headphones.

Russian media reported that he was found dead by apparent suicide after releasing his dog at a nearby park.

DC Metropolitan Police also told DailyMail.com on Wednesday that they do not suspect malicious intent.

But his widow Alena denied that he committed suicide, insisting on the Russian news channel: “There were no notes, no suicide.”

Three days before his death, Rapoport posted a haunting Facebook image of Marilyn Brando as Colonel Kurtz in Apocalypse Now with the words, “The horror, the horror.”

He had become obsessed with the war in Ukraine and Putin’s army.

Rapoport had asked friends to support him in his criticism of an unknown Russian VC firm that had defrauded him in the months before his death.

Spooky final FB post: Rapoport posted this photo of Marilyn Brando as Colonel Kurtz in Apocalypse Now three days before his death. Kurtz becomes obsessed and possessed with war that becomes rogue during the Vietnam War

In the months before his death, Rapoport had complained to friends that he was being scammed by a Russian investment company.

In a message to a friend on Facebook, he wrote, “I need a little favor. I just posted on FB about a Russian VC company trying to screw me for $10k.

‘I would really appreciate it if you would like and/or comment on it. I don’t expect to get paid, but I want to maximize their public embarrassment.” The message was in April.

It’s unclear what came of his personal complaint about the fund, or who they are.

The list of objects discovered on or near his body after his death raises even more questions.

It includes not only the phone, key ring, headphones and money, but also glasses, an unspecified piece of metal, orange flip flops, a black hat and a Florida driver’s license.

Rapoport was outspoken in his criticism of Putin and the war in Ukraine, where his wife is from and where he lived until the conflict broke out.

He evacuated his wife and planned to take them to the US.

Rapoport lived in DC between 2012 — when he arrived from Russia amid renewed Putin protests — and 2016, when he moved to Kiev and sold his home to Ivanka and Jared Trump after Donald Trump’s election victory.

Records show that the house, in the upscale Kalorama neighborhood, sold for $5.5 million in December 2016, shortly after Donald Trump was elected.

It was in Kiev that Mr. Rapoport met and married Alena – his second wife – and had a daughter with her.

News of Mr Rapoport’s death first broke on Tuesday on the Telegram channel of Yuniya Pugacheva, the former editor of Russia’s Tatler.

Pugacheva said the financial director had “committed suicide in Washington DC” before giving details about the dog and the suicide note.

She also claimed to have seen Mr Rapoport at London’s posh Connaught Bar in May, claiming he was “in the company of young girls” there.

“They say his wife left him,” she added.

But, in conversation with the Russian news channel RBCAlena disputed most of that account.

However, she confirmed his death by telling the site: “To our great regret, our daughter’s husband and father is no longer there.”

Alena has not said exactly when her husband died or provided an alternate cause of death, but said investigations are underway.

‘We were supposed to meet, he had appointments and plans. Dan evacuated us from Kiev and returned there to help my country. Then we would meet in the US.’

Aside from his support for Navalny – who is currently imprisoned in Russia and placed in solitary confinement for the past few days – Mr Rapoport was an outspoken pro-Ukrainian.

In 2018, research website Bellingcat revealed him as the man behind “David Jewberg” – a “Pentagon analyst” and expert on Ukraine-Russia relations who was often quoted by the media in both countries.

Typical “Jewberg” posts criticized Putin, criticized the war in Ukraine he started in 2014, and lobbied the US to crack down on him.

In fact, “Jewberg” turned out to be fictitious with the account that Mr. Rapoport actually managed with backing from a circle of friends.

In 2017, Sergei Tkachenko – a business associate of Mr. Rapoport who co-owned his Moscow nightclub – also died suddenly and is said to have committed suicide.

Mr. Rapoport was born in Latvia when it was still part of the Soviet Union and moved with his family to America in 1980 after being granted political asylum.

Rapoport was a critic of Putin (left) and supported nemesis Alexei Navalny (right, in prison) and is believed to have left Russia for his political activities

Mr Rapoport was also exposed as the man behind ‘David Jewberg’, an anti-Russian ‘Pentagon official’ who turned out to be a fake persona (photo, an image used to create the persona)

He graduated from the University of Houston in 1991 – the same year the Union fell apart – and then returned to Russia to work in finance and banking.

Mr. Rapoport became a household name in post-Soviet Moscow thanks to his ownership of the popular nightclub Soho Rooms.

But around 2011, he became involved in opposition politics amid a wave of protests against what were widely regarded as fraudulent elections.

He returned to the US in 2012 with his wife Irina – a former model – and their two children, staying in the city until 2016.

After divorcing his first wife, in December of that year he sold his house to the Trumps for $5.5 million and moved to Kiev, where he founded another investment company and re-entered politics.

According to Alena, Mr. Rapoport has moved his family abroad and spent time in the US while trying to persuade them.

It is not clear whether he was permanently based in the US at the time.