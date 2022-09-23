Anti-monarchy protesters in Melbourne smear fake blood on the Portuguese coat of arms, not British

Fired Indigenous protesters smeared fake blood on the wrong royal weapon during anti-monarchy protests in Melbourne led by Greens Senator Lidia Thorpe.

Thousands of protesters rioted against British colonization in Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane and Canberra on Thursday during the national day of mourning for Queen Elizabeth II.

The most dramatic scenes were in Melbourne – where protesters set fire to the Australian flag and smeared a royal decal with red dye to draw attention to how Aboriginal people have suffered under British colonization.

However, protesters demonstrating outside the building that houses the British Consulate on Melbourne’s Collins St unknowingly smeared the wrong royal decal with fake blood – destroying the coat of arms of the Portuguese monarchy.

Anti-monarchy protesters in Melbourne covered the Portuguese coat of arms in fake blood, not the British coat of arms (pictured, the Portuguese coat of arms covered in blood)

The Portuguese monarchy that was dissolved in 1910 in favor of a republic.

Representatives of the building’s administrators were able to explain the presence of the weapon in front.

Recognized monarchist and Victorian Liberal MP Tim Smith tweeted: “I hate to tell the protesters…but 90 Collins St is not Commonwealth property and the protesters smeared bizarre fake blood on the royal arms of the now-defunct monarchy of Portugal.’

Senator Thorpe was a leading voice in the protest, addressing the crowd with hands dripping with fake blood.

“The Crown has blood on their hands. Our people are still dying every day in this country,” said Mrs Thorpe.

“The Crown’s boot is on our necks and we’re tired of it.”

Protesters gathered in Melbourne (above) to draw attention to how Indigenous people have suffered from colonization, for which they see the royal family as the figurehead

Protesters in Brisbane set fire to the Australian flag (above) as part of protests against the monarchy

Hundreds of protesters also gathered in Brisbane’s CBD after marching from the statue of Queen Victoria.

A speaker at the protest said: ‘Our message to England and the monarchy is to f**king burn.’

“We don’t need the numbers, we just need the passion,” said another protester.

Protest boards called for reforms including the introduction of an Indigenous treaty, Australia to become a republic and for justice in response to reports of First Nations deaths in custody (pictured, a protester holding the Aboriginal flag in Melbourne)

A banner at the protest read ‘No Kings, No Cops, No Capitalists’, carried by the economic reformist group the Socialist Alternative.

Other protesters at the rally wore shirts calling for Australia Day to be abolished.

Protesters in Sydney gathered in front of the city’s Town Hall and used speakers to address the crowd from the building’s sandstone steps.

Activist groups Warriors of the Aboriginal Resistance (WAR) and Fighting In Solidarity Towards Treaties helped organize nationwide protests following the Queen’s death.

“This is a stand against the ongoing crimes committed against marginalized First Nations, black, brown and Asian communities. We do not support benefactors or Stolenwealth (sic) and demand justice, truth and accountability for all. Justice for all,” WAR wrote on Facebook.

“This is a demonstration against racist colonial imperialism.”

Signs and banners at the protests called for reforms, including the introduction of an Indigenous treaty, Australia to become a republic, and for justice in response to reports of First Nations deaths in custody.