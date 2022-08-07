Anti-Glazer protesters force Manchester United to CLOSE their megastore before their first game

Manchester United fans’ protests against the Glazer family have resulted in a megastore in Old Trafford being closed ahead of the Premier League opener later in the day.

A video posted to Twitter by anti-Glazer fan account The 1958 shows some fans holding a banner reading ‘Fight for United’ as fans call on the unpopular owners to sell the club.

United take on Brighton at Old Trafford on Sunday 7 August at 2pm in their first Premier League game under new manager Erik ten Hag, having lost 4-0 to the Seagulls under Ralf Rangnick last season.

A video has been posted on Twitter by the account The 1958 showing a mass protest ahead of Manchester United’s season opener

The Red Devils’ season opener against Brighton has been overshadowed after a large number of United fans met before the game to protest against club owners the Glazers.

Organized by the supporters group The 1958, they marched from Media City UK in Salford to Old Trafford, where the club shop was forced to close an hour before kick-off.

Fans carried a banner that read ‘FIGHT GREED – FIGHT FOR UNITED – FIGHT GLAZERS‘

Supporters also expressed their anger for last season’s games against Norwich and Chelsea

And the assembled supporters could be heard marching, shouting, ‘We want Glazers out! We want Glazers out!’

The supporters group had previously tweeted to their followers asking them to “keep it legal and peaceful” as they had scheduled the demonstration before Sunday’s game.

The Glazers, who have owned them since 2005, have regularly taken money from the club, with many fans furious over their latest £11million payout.

Avram (L) and Joel (R) Glazer took £11million in dividends from the club earlier in June

A statement from the Manchester United Supporters’ Trust in June read: “Today the Glazers are paying themselves the lion’s share of a £11 million dividend at the end of one of the worst seasons in living memory.

“Reward for failure is a bad habit in any business and completely unacceptable given the current state of affairs at United.

“MUST advocates and follows a strategy of engagement with the club and its owners, to gain a stronger voice for fans, but this payment is indefensible.

“We will make this point and demand answers, both in our direct meetings and through our representatives on the Fan Advisory Board and in the Fan Forum.”

United legend Gary Neville also criticized the club’s owners when he tweeted: ‘The Glazer Family should not receive £11 million in dividends this Friday. It doesn’t match the investments needed in the team, the stadium and the training field.

“The club’s cash position is low compared to previous years. An announcement is needed to stop it for at least the next three years.”

1958 is a significant year in United’s history as the club tragically lost several players in the Munich air crash on their way back to Manchester after a European Cup clash with Red Star Belgrade.