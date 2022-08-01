Anti drink and drive activist Australian mayor Karen Williams refuses to quit after losing licence

A Queensland mayor who returned a blood alcohol test more than three times the legal limit has been ordered to serve community service after viewing graphic images of crashes.

Redland Mayor Karen Williams pleaded guilty to drink-driving on Monday, before saying she would return to work this week and describing the incident as a single error of judgment in 18 years of public service.

The 55-year-old drove her vehicle into a tree at 8pm on June 23 in Cleveland, southeast of Brisbane, after leaving the council office after a ‘stressful’ day at work.

Williams faced particularly harsh criticism over the incident, having previously criticized young drivers of drink.

Cr Williams was in the media earlier in June after launching a petition for safer roads following a ‘mild’ sentence for a teenager who was intoxicated, who killed Kate Leadbetter, Matt Field and their unborn son.

She was ordered to appear in court on a charge of drink driving after returning a blood alcohol content of 0.177 percent.

Up to 20 activists protested outside and the number dwindled as it started to rain.

Cleveland magistrate Deborah Vasta sentenced Williams to 80 hours of community service because she felt the mayor deserved forgiveness and a second chance.

But first, she showed a graphic education video about drink-driving in court, saying it was a regular part of her traffic offender procedures.

172 people have died on roads in Queensland so far this year, making it the highest toll in 30 years, Ms Vasta said.

She also said Williams had paid and will continue to pay very heavily for the mistakes she made that day.

Ms Vasta said Williams had “endured an avalanche of condemnation and vitriol,” including phone messages calling her a “piece of *** and a “two-faced bitch” and hoping she’d go to hell after the incident that took hours. took place after an online meeting with families of traffic victims.

There was also a small group of very hurt people who felt betrayed by Williams’ actions, Ms Vasta said.

“It seems to me that there is a very real desire to see your client punished more than the average drunk driver, not just because she is mayor and should be held to a higher standard, but because of what some people see as astonishing hypocrisy.” and treason,” she told Williams’ attorney Calvin Gnech.

Mr Gnech previously told the court that the mayor crashed her luxury town Lexus after a “stressful” day handing over the annual budget.

Ms Vasta said drunk drivers were usually fined, but there was a genuine feeling that many people wanted to see Williams “more humiliated and punished than the average person”.

Police were called to a Cleveland intersection where they found the road safety fighter and tested her breath

Community work would balance condemnation and outrage from people who were vocal, and the community would see Williams show her remorse in a physical way.

“It reflects that level of humility that is not achieved by simply paying a fine,” Ms Vasta added.

Williams had drunk four glasses of wine after finalizing the council’s budget and hadn’t eaten since 6:00 p.m. the previous day.

No one was injured when the council car she was driving went off the road, went through a fence and crashed into a tree.

Williams has been on unpaid leave since the announcement.

Outside the court, Williams was interrupted by a handful of screaming protesters as she apologized and said she disturbed, disappointed and angered the people who had put their trust in her.

Williams — who was elected a councilor in 2004 and is in her third term as mayor — said she will work very hard to regain the trust of her community when she returns to work this week.

“I will never put my family, my friends, my community and my church colleagues in this position again,” she told reporters.

“This was a single conviction in 18 years of public service to my community.”

Williams was disqualified from driving a car for six months and must have an interlock device for five years.

No conviction was recorded.