Anti-Chinese activist Drew Pavlou insists he did not send bomb threat in fiery Project interview

An Australian activist insists he did not send a bomb threat to the Chinese embassy in the UK in a tense TV interview.

Drew Pavlou claimed he was set up by the Chinese government during the heated clash with host Tom Cashman on The Project on Sunday.

Mr Pavlou had staged a ‘small, peaceful’ human rights protest outside the Chinese embassy in London when he was arrested by police on Thursday.

He was held for 23 hours and informed by officers that they had received messages from the Chinese embassy that he had threatened to bomb it in an email – which he has vehemently denied.

Cashman brought up Mr Pavlou’s history of “provocative” protests, including one in which he clashed with residents while condemning the Chinese president in March.

“You are deliberately provoking with your past protests,” he said.

‘You held up signs in Eastwood, in Sydney, a suburb with a large Sino-Australian population, that read: ‘F*** Xi Jinping”.

“These are high-profile tactics designed to be widely publicized and provocative. Are you surprised it has backfired on you so much?’

An excited Mr Pavlou quickly shut down the host, saying he had not raised the bomb threat in the UK.

“Let’s not take this measure from both sides,” he said. “I am a peaceful human rights activist who was targeted by one of the most powerful governments in the world.

“On the one hand, there is a peaceful activist who loudly criticizes the Chinese government, on the other, a Chinese government who goes after activists, ruthlessly, brutally, who target their families.”

Mr Pavlou previously told Daily Mail Australia that he had only protested peacefully outside the Chinese embassy to demonstrate against the mistreatment of the Uyghur people in China.

He insisted he never emailed the embassy threatening to bomb the building.

“It’s the worst thing that ever happened to me in my life,” he told Daily Mail Australia.

“Why would I throw away my life, my career, my future prospects, the opportunity to go back home to see my family, my loved ones, my dogs, my girlfriend, to write such an insane email?

“Why would someone sign their name to a bomb threat – someone without a history of violence?”

Mr Pavlou claims that the Chinese embassy forwarded the email to the police and that it was sent from a fake account with the address drawpavlou99@proton.me.

“I’ve never had an email address like this in my life,” he said. “Obviously it’s a fake email designed to look like my real email address.”

Mr Pavlou said police informed him of the contents of the email while he was being held.

“This is Drew Pavlou, you have until noon to stop the Uyghur genocide or I’ll blow up the embassy with a bomb, greetings Drew,” the email could read.

Mr Pavlou has been released from police custody but has been told not to leave the country while they are investigating the case.

Mr Pavlou is an outspoken critic of China and the communist nation’s dealings with Tibet, Hong Kong and Uyghur Muslims

“They returned my passport but ‘strongly advised against’ leaving the country as I could be arrested at an airport for trying to leave,” he said.

“I have to go to a police station on 14 August to decide my fate, regardless of the fact that I have absolutely no money or resources to remain in the UK on my own.”

Mr Pavlou said his friend is also under investigation for conspiracy and his laptop and phone have been seized.

He said he had been couchsurfing for the past few days and feared he would be homeless for the next few weeks because he had no money.

Mr Pavlou said he was originally flown to the UK by human rights group Free Tibet so he could protest at Wimbledon.

He was kicked out during the men’s final after saying ‘Where’s Peng Shuai?’ had yelled. in the middle of a point on July 10.

Mr Pavlou said he had made plans to leave the UK on Sunday but decided to stage a peaceful protest at the Chinese embassy a few days in advance.

Peng Shuai is a Chinese tennis player who spoke out in November 2021 about sexual abuse by a high-ranking Communist Party member.

She then disappeared for several months and since then has only appeared in highly orchestrated TV segments for state media.

His mother Vanessa said she was very concerned about her son and dismissed the allegations that he sent a bomb threat.

“He’s never been violent, it’s 100 percent inaccurate,” she said.

“It’s just ridiculous. It’s just not true. He wouldn’t be able to do such a thing.”