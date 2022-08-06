Anthony Wiener’s ex Huma Abedin hits Hamptons with Harvey Weinstein’s former wife Georgina Chapman

Longtime friends Huma Abedin and Georgina Chapman – the ex-wives of infamous perverts Anthony Weiner and Harvey Weinstein – stepped into the Hamptons amid rumors the political strategist is dating Bradley Cooper.

Abedin saw her book – Both/And – sign and chat with readers at the library in Bridgehampton. There was no sign of her rumored boyfriend, movie star Bradley Cooper, 47.

The pair, who looked in good spirits, were also seen walking out of the Hamptons restaurant Pierre’s on Friday evening.

Chapman divorced ex-husband Harvey Weinstein in July 2021 after being accused of sexual assault and harassment by more than 100 women.

Abedin, who has been an adviser and aide to Hillary Clinton for 25 years, was previously married to Anthony Weiner, the former congressman who pleaded guilty to sexting with a minor in 2017.

She shares son Jordan, 10, with the disgraced congressman.

Huma Abedin and Georgina Chapman enjoy a walk after dinner

This comes amid rumors that Abedin is seeing an Oscar-winning actor and director Bradley Cooper.

The star, 47, and political staff, 45, are in no rush to get serious, with their romance “still in the early stages” and “casual,” according to People.

The duo, who were introduced to each other by Vogue editor Anna Wintour, “are dating, but not very fast.”

The insider revealed that “Bradley is fascinated by her. Huma is very international and has seen so much.’

“He finds this intriguing and challenging,” the source told the outlet.

The star, 47, and political staff, 45, are in no rush to get serious, with their romance “still in the early stages” and “casual,” according to People. Cooper can be seen filming Maestro in NYC in June

The duo, who were introduced to each other by Vogue editor Anna Wintour, ‘are dating, but it’s not a full-speed-ahead-ish thing yet’

Chapman first spoke about their friendship in June 2018 Vogue, Marchesa’s creative director talks about her life after the Weinstein scandal and the friends who supported her during that period

Abedin said the two became close for a number of reasons, including the fact that they were both publicly humiliated many, many times by their husbands.

“We’re just… a band,” Abedin said.

‘In several ways.’

The two had known each other for years because of Chapman’s involvement in the Hillary Clinton campaign, and her son Dashiell is said to have made appearances with Abedin’s son Jordan, who is the same age.

Their sons don’t go to the same school, but the women live only a mile apart.

Abedin also spent time in the Hamptons with Chapman in 2014 and 2015 when her boss Hillary rented the mansion next door to Weinstein’s.

The mogul has since sold the mansion, along with all of his other properties.