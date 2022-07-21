Anthony Martial moves from Man Utd outcast to main man with French star set to stay at Old Trafford

When Anthony Martial came to Sevilla on loan in January, we can safely say that Manchester United and their erratic French striker were ready for a final break-up.

Martial admitted he’d lost his love for football in Manchester, and United were ready to listen to offers this summer, seven years after making him football’s most expensive teenager.

However, things can change quickly in this game. Days after Martial left for Spain, Mason Greenwood was arrested and has been unavailable since. Edinson Cavani left Old Trafford at the end of the season and top goalscorer Cristiano Ronaldo has yet to return amid concerns about his future.

Anthony Martial was in good shape preparing for his return to Manchester United

The forward has scored in all three games so far after getting a clean sheet at the club

Martial returned to United this summer and was suddenly sent from an outcast to the club’s number 1 striker during their tour of Thailand and Australia.

It looked like he was on his way, but the 26-year-old is now nailed to stay after Erik ten Hag ruled out the possibility of sale.

Even if Ronaldo were to return to training next week – which seems unlikely – Martial will start the season up front after taking his second chance with both hands.

He has scored in all three games so far on tour against Liverpool, Melbourne and Crystal Palace, and provided two assists. That’s as many goals as Martial scored last season – one for United, Sevilla and France.

If Ronaldo has cast a cloud over this tour, Martial has been a breath of fresh air. In the past, his body language left a lot to be desired on and off the field, but sources describe a much more cheerful person in camp on this tour.

There is a video on the Martial club’s website that bursts out laughing as he takes part in a staring contest with his French teammate Raphael Varane.

Martial was on the scoresheet against rivals Liverpool during their friendly in Thailand

New Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has given Martial the chance to start fresh

During training at the WACA in Perth on Thursday, he looked like United’s most polished performer as Ten Hag’s squad trained in front of thousands of fans.

On days like that, it’s easy to marvel at Martial’s talents, but also to wonder how close he’s come to letting them go to waste.

After moving from Monaco to Old Trafford in 2015 on a deal worth up to £58million, Martial was the club’s top scorer with 17 goals, but then lost out, eclipsed by the likes of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Cavani and Ronaldo.

He has frustrated a succession of managers at United. Martial fell out with Jose Mourinho and was fined after leaving AWOL from the 2018 US club tour to attend the birth of his son in Paris.

Mourinho wanted to sell him but was blocked by the board who thought he could be as good as Kylian Mbappe.

By the time interim manager Ralf Rangnick Ole replaced Gunnar Solskjaer in November, Martial had decided he wanted to go.

Martial was loaned out to Sevilla last season but struggled again for consistency in Spain

The 26-year-old had asked to leave United due to lack of playing time, but didn’t get his move

The two men clashed after Rangnick said Martial refused to be part of the squad to play Aston Villa, a claim the player publicly denied. But Martial got his wish in January, saying: Sports post in an interview two months later that he had little desire to go back.

“I asked United to leave because I wanted to play,” Martial said. “I still have a contract, but they know what I want, so we’ll see at the end of the season.

“This was the best option to get back to playing football and enjoying it. I kind of lost it in Manchester because I didn’t play.’

Things didn’t go his way in Spain and fate has returned Martial to United with the chance to start over.

Another United player who hopes this will be the case for him is Donny van de Beek.

Donnt Van de Beek told to prove himself by new United manager Erik ten Hag

The Dutchman has been reunited with his longtime Ajax boss ten Hag after spending the second half of the season on loan at Everton and the option to leave Old Trafford just two years after arriving in a £40m deal.

If Van de Beek thought his ties to the new United boss would give him an advantage, he was wrong.

He was a substitute in each of the first three games under ten Hag, who warned the midfielder that he has work to do.

“Donny has the capabilities, I’ve seen it, but he has to prove himself,” said ten Hag.

“I as a manager and the coaching staff around him can do everything I can to create the right conditions for him to perform, but in the end the player has to do it himself.”