Anthony Martial is staying at Man Utd after impressing Erik ten Hag on pre-season tour

Anthony Martial will stay at Manchester United after reviving his career at Old Trafford this summer.

Martial was loaned to Sevilla in January and United were willing to consider offers for the 26-year-old French striker.

But Martial has scored three times in as many matches on tour without Cristiano Ronaldo, and new manager Erik ten Hag has decided he will not be sold.

Anthony Martial was on fire during Man Utd’s pre-season tour, scoring three goals

Erik ten Hag is impressed with the Frenchman and sees him as part of his plans this year

Martial is now expected to lead United’s attack when the season starts in two weeks, even if Ronaldo returns to training.

However, Donny van de Beek has to prove himself to Ten Hag, after he spent the second half of last season on a rental basis at Everton.

“Donny has the capabilities, I’ve seen it, but he has to prove himself,” said Ten Hag, who worked with Van de Beek at Ajax.