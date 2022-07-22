WhatsNew2Day
Anthony Martial is staying at Man Utd after impressing Erik ten Hag on pre-season tour

Anthony Martial STAYS in form at Manchester United and is expected to lead the Red Devils’ attack in the absence of Cristiano Ronaldo when the new season kicks off after impressing new boss Erik ten Hag in the exhibition games

  • Anthony Martial to stay with Manchester United for the new season
  • Martial’s three goals in as many pre-season matches have impressed Erik ten Hag
  • The 26-year-old will lead United’s attack when the season starts in a fortnight

By Chris Wheeler for MailOnline

Anthony Martial will stay at Manchester United after reviving his career at Old Trafford this summer.

Martial was loaned to Sevilla in January and United were willing to consider offers for the 26-year-old French striker.

But Martial has scored three times in as many matches on tour without Cristiano Ronaldo, and new manager Erik ten Hag has decided he will not be sold.

Anthony Martial was on fire during Man Utd's pre-season tour, scoring three goals

Erik ten Hag is impressed with the Frenchman and sees him as part of his plans this year

Martial is now expected to lead United’s attack when the season starts in two weeks, even if Ronaldo returns to training.

However, Donny van de Beek has to prove himself to Ten Hag, after he spent the second half of last season on a rental basis at Everton.

“Donny has the capabilities, I’ve seen it, but he has to prove himself,” said Ten Hag, who worked with Van de Beek at Ajax.



