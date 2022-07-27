Anthony Joshua’s rematch against Oleksandr Usyk will be shown live on Sky Sports Box Office

Anthony Joshua’s rematch against Oleksandr Usyk has been confirmed to air live on Sky Sports Box Office on August 20.

“Sky Sports viewers have a long history with AJ and have followed every fight of his since he turned pro in 2013,” said Adam Smith, the broadcaster’s head of boxing development.

“We also know Oleksandr Usyk very well, because we have had the last four fights of the Ukrainian exclusively live on Sky Sports.

“This rematch is a huge opportunity with everything at stake and so many questions to be answered. We can’t wait to bring it to boxing fans in the UK and Ireland in true Sky Sports fashion with all the build it deserves.”

More to follow.