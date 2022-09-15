Anthony Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn sees no obstacle to all-British showdown with Tyson Fury

Eddie Hearn sees no hindrance to the British blockbuster fight between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury that continues in December.

Joshua’s promoter – here in Vegas for Canelo Alvarez’s trilogy fight with Gennady Golovkin – reveals that AJ insisted on accepting Fury’s terms to prevent their highly anticipated fight from going the way of so many big fights that never happened.

Hearn says, “I wanted to try and negotiate better than the 60-40 grant split in favor of Fury. Or at least the same for AJ instead of 50-50 in the case of a rematch.

But he felt this fight would be lost if it doesn’t happen now and agreed to Fury’s deal. We are sure that the contract will be with us within a day or two.

“As long as it reflects Tyson’s offer – what the Warrens say it does – the battle will go on.

“AJ is all in. So are BT Sports and DAZN for shared pay-per-view television.

“We hope Tyson doesn’t play any of his games, but we’ve been told not. That he wants this fight as much as AJ does.”

Tyson took the first step after Olexsandr Usyk, who had captured Joshua’s world heavyweight title, asked for a compassionate postponement until at least February before battling WBC champion Fury for the undisputed title.

To keep that super fight in place, Fury is insisting on meeting Joshua by December 3, the scheduled date under the roof at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff.