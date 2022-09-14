Anthony Joshua: Robert Garcia advises AJ to take ‘two or three fights’ before facing Tyson Fury

Anthony Joshua’s trainer Robert Garcia has admitted he would have preferred his fighter to have had two or three fights before taking on heavyweight rival Tyson Fury.

Joshua’s management team, 258, confirmed on Tuesday that the Olympic gold medalist had “accepted all terms” for a fight with Fury on Dec. 3. Promoter Frank Warren has since confirmed that Joshua can expect a contract soon as the massive domestic clash could mount. closer.

Negotiations for the fight have moved quickly and Garcia has revealed that he had no say in it. He has now said that he would not have rushed into battle if he had had his way.

“I spoke to Joshua’s team. But I’m the newest member of the whole team, and it’s decisions that they have to make among themselves,” he said Izquierdazo.

‘As far as I’m concerned, I’d like to do two or three fights earlier’ [Fury]but it is clearly a business and a huge struggle in Europe.

“I can’t stop them from taking something if it’s a huge fight and I think the purse would be a lot of money. I am the newest on the team, I do not own the decisions, they have a very smart management team and they will make the right decision and it is really their decision.”

Joshua wasn’t expected to go straight back for a title shot after losing twice to Oleksandr Usyk, but the opportunity arose when the Ukrainian stated he wanted to take time off the ring to rest and pass the time with his family.

Garcia has admitted that he is still unsure whether Fury is serious about fighting Joshua, or if he is simply trying to pressure Usyk into signing up for their undisputed duel.

“For me, if you want to know what I think, I think Fury is doing all this to pressure Usyk to bring about the unification. It’s a great fight, and I think Fury started talking too.

“And they’ve talked about it with Joshua’s team because they told me about it, but it could be part of the strategy of putting pressure on Usyk and thinking he’s wasting the opportunity,” Garcia added.

Garcia has only worked for one fight with Joshua so far, and there is some uncertainty about whether he will continue in the Briton’s corner after claiming Joshua ‘mentally beat himself’ in the Usyk rematch last month.

The 47-year-old has hinted that he wants to remain Joshua’s trainer, but has made it clear that he would like to set up camp back in California rather than having to travel to London.

“I told them what I think it would be better, and because of my work in California, I recommended doing the camp here,” Garcia said.

“He liked the idea and they’ll take it into account. But for me to go back [to train Joshua in London] is difficult for me. I have a lot of work, fighters fighting every weekend.

“But I know that with my father’s team, my son Mikey, I know I can do it and have a few more months to go. I know I can, but I’d rather stay. Let the preparation be here.’