Anthony Joshua promoter Eddie Hearn admits Tyson Fury is the BEST heavyweight in the world

Eddie Hearn has admitted that he believes Tyson Fury is the best heavyweight in the world.

Fury announced he would be leaving the sport just moments after taking out Dillian Whyte in April, but there has been enough talk from his camp that he may yet return to the ring.

The 43-year-old, who promotes Fury’s rival Anthony Joshua, told… JaackMaate’s Happy Hour Podcast“If you were to ask me right now who is the best heavyweight in the world, I would say Tyson Fury.

“It hurts us to say it, but those are facts.”

Hearn also promotes Oleksandr Usyk, who will face Anthony Joshua in a heavyweight rematch later this month.

A long-wanted all-British fight between Fury and Joshua never materialized, but Hearn can bet that negotiations are underway if Fury decides to return to the ring.

Fury’s promoter Bob Arum has claimed he has been in talks with Usyk’s camp about a possible fight if the Ukrainian defeats Joshua.

Speaking with Barbershop Conversations via boxing sceneArum seemed hopeful that a fight could be made down the line.

“I hope Usyk wins because I’ve talked to his people and I think they would love to fight Tyson Fury,” Arum said.

“I hope to do that fight in December or early next year.

“I just think Usyk is a better talent than Joshua and he’s definitely faster than him and I’d love to have Usyk in the undisputed fight but could it go the other way.”

Fury’s other promoter, Frank Warren, has backed Arum’s claims, suggesting the Gypsy King has “itchy feet” to fight again, despite the WBC heavyweight champion insisting he’s retired.

Speak with TalkSportWarren suggested that the 33-year-old wait for the outcome of the second fight between Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua before deciding his next move.

“He’s got itchy feet right now,” Warren said. “He wants to fight.

‘I think what’s going to happen is watching what happens on’ [August] 20th and its outcome and that will determine what he plans to do in the future.

‘My opinion – this isn’t his, it’s mine – I think he will [return] because he is a fighter and he misses it.

“That’s what he does, he wants to fight.”