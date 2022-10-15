Anthony Joshua imitates Cristiano Ronaldo’s iconic Siu celebration on holiday in Portugal

<!–

Anthony Joshua has taken to social media to show off his impression of Cristiano Ronaldo’s signature goal celebration.

In a video he shared with his 14.5 million Instagram followers, the former unified heavyweight champion recreated Manchester United’s iconic Siu celebration for an idyllic backdrop in Ronaldo’s native Portugal.

Captioned ‘When in Portugal…… SIIIIUUUUUUUUUUU’ Joshua’s post reached over 100,000 likes in less than 24 hours after it was posted online.

AJ has long been an admirer of the 37-year-old attacker and the two sporting superstars have previously been photographed together in Dubai.

Anthony Joshua has previously been pictured alongside Cristiano Ronaldo

Despite previously stating that he has no favorite football team, Joshua was welcomed to United’s training ground in Carrington in 2017, where he was photographed alongside then-boss Jose Mourinho and given a personalized shirt.

Joshua’s video came after Ronaldo just made his fifth start of the season under Erik ten Hag, when United faced Cypriot club Omonia in the Europa League at Old Trafford.

Despite United going into the game as the big favourite, United struggled to break the deadlock against the side of former Celtic boss Neil Lennon.

Omonia goalkeeper and United superfan Francis Uzoho produced a man-of-the-match worthy performance by denying the home side several times before late winner Scott McTominay took three points.

Scott McTominay’s late goal secured United victory after a nerve-wracking performance at Old Trafford

Meanwhile, Joshua looks to return to the ring early next year after a second loss to Oleksandr Usyk in August

Meanwhile, Joshua’s warring future remains unclear.

After failing to regain his world title in a highly anticipated rematch with Oleksandr Usyk in August, Joshua was looking forward to finally taking on Tyson Fury in a Battle of Britain clash set to take place in December.

But again, the fight failed to materialize and Eddie Hearn has now said that AJ will return in early 2023 against a ranked opponent.