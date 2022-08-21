Anthony Joshua goes rogue with a bizarre microphone monologue after losing to Oleksandr Usyk

Anthony Joshua is furious after his heavyweight championship defeat to Ukraine’s Oleksandr Usyk in Saudi Arabia on Saturday.

The British fighter lost by split decision as Usyk defended his heavyweight titles, beating Joshua for a second time.

Joshua threw two of Usyk’s belts out of the ring and onto the floor at the end and walked to his dressing room before rushing back to shake Usyk’s hand.

He then picked up the microphone and started a raging frenzy, discussing the fight, his career, the ongoing crisis in Ukraine and also applauding Usyk.

He later cried during his post-fight press conference.

Joshua’s emotions were clearly running high after the loss after 12 rounds of stunning boxing, and he addressed the crowd in the King Abdullah Sports City arena with one of the most bizarre post-fight boxing speeches.

The heavyweight fighter began referring to his childhood and troubles with the police as a teenager, as he reflected on his career after the devastating defeat that saw him fail to regain his championship belts from Usyk.

“If you knew my story, you would understand the passion. I’m not an amateur five-year-old boxer, that was an elite youth prospect,” Joshua said.

“I went to jail, I got bail and I started training, I wanted to be able to fight.

“I’m stealing this Usyk, I’m sorry, but it’s because of the passion we’ve put into this. This man who beat me tonight might have been better, but it shows the level of hard work I’ve put in, so please give him a round of applause as our heavyweight champion of the world.”

Pushing Usyk all the way to his limits, Joshua produced a much more impressive performance in his first fight at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium last year, but couldn’t find his way past his Ukrainian counterpart.

The former champion insisted he was a “new kind of heavyweight” in the wake of the defeat when he labeled Usyk a “phenomenal talent”.

“I’m not a 12 round fighter, look at me, I’m a new breed of heavyweights, Mike Tyson, Sonny Liston, Jack Dempsey, ‘you don’t throw combinations like Rocky Marciano’, I’m 18 stone, I’m heavy, it’s hard work.

“This man here is a phenomenal talent, we’re going to cheer for him three times.”

Joshua also led the sold-out crowd through “three hurrahs for Usyk” and also emphasized his amazement at Ukrainian fighters able to produce title-winning performances as the war continues in their homeland.

Joshua is now expected to take a break from boxing as he considers what to do next after suffering the most crushing defeat of his career. For Oleksandr Usyk, however, a unification struggle with the Englishman Tyson Fury now looms.

‘A full on Kanye West moment!’: Anthony Joshua’s bizarre microphone hijacking in the ring is mocked by boxing fans after he was punched by Oleksandr Usyk… before talking about ‘not nice things’ in Ukraine

Anthony Joshua showed himself well in the ring against Oleksandr Usyk, but many feel he disappointed himself following the announcement of the decision.

Joshua fell after a painful split decision defeat to Oleksandr Usyk, leaving him facing an uncertain future in the heavyweight division he previously ruled.

Usyk won a thrilling match 113-115, 115-113, 116-112 at the King Abdullah Sports Center Arena in Jeddah to take a second straight win over Joshua and retain the WBA, IBF and WBO titles.

Joshua’s mic-snatching moment was compared to Kanye West with Taylor Swift in 2009

After the fight, AJ grabbed the mic and gave a strange monologue, drifting from his background as a heavyweight fighter to how he didn’t understand the war in Ukraine, but saying that what’s happening is “not fun.”

He didn’t say anything too offensive, but he has been accused of stealing Usyk’s moment and mocked on social media.

“Most embarrassing speech I’ve seen in years,” one wrote while another compared him to Kanye West.

West infamously grabbed Taylor Swift’s microphone at the 2009 VMA Music Awards, claiming her “Best Female Video” award was undeserved.

“Yo, Taylor, I’m really happy for you, I’ll let you finish, but Beyoncé had one of the best videos of all time!” he said. ‘One of the best videos of all time!’

He was booed, raised a finger at the audience and walked off stage – a moment many compared to Joshua’s.

The all-out attack many called for in Saturday night’s fight never materialized, but Joshua’s performance was much better than that passive night at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium nearly a year ago when he handed the titles in such a disappointing fashion.