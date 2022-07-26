Anthony Joshua claims he ‘never got that respect’ on his way to becoming heavyweight world champion

Anthony Joshua has claimed that he was never given the respect he deserves in coming to become a heavyweight champion.

The Briton lost the WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight world titles after defeating Oleksandr Usyk last September.

Many felt that Joshua was too passive and failed to fight against his natural strengths of size and strength during the first match.

Anthony Joshua says he was not respected when he came to become world champion

When told that fans hope to see him fight like the old me during a conversation with JD Sport, Joshua replied: “But I feel like I’ve never been given that respect.

“Let’s keep it at 100, let me be honest with you.”

When asked if he thought people assumed he would always knock out his opponent, Joshua replied, “No, that’s not right.

“When I got into this division, it was a blow.

“I thought, ‘Okay, you know what? I’m going to get into this game and compete against everyone and everyone.”

Many people have argued that Joshua did not fight to his strength when he lost to Oleksandr Usyk

“It doesn’t matter who, I can only beat what’s in front of me, but I have to make sure they are the best.

“Maybe it’s because I’m British that none of these people respect my thing.

“I said, ‘Okay, you know what? I’m going to bring the heavyweight division to Britain, I’m going to show the people that we’re solid.”

“Because I think people think we drink tea and eat cookies and sit with the queen.

The 32-year-old further suggested he will leave the heavyweight titles if he becomes a three-time heavyweight champion when he meets Usyk again at the Jeddah Super Dome in Saudi Arabia on August 20.

Joshua will meet Usyk again at the Jeddah Super Dome in Saudi Arabia on August 20

“I feel like I’m not seen as being a dominant heavyweight in the division,” he said.

“This great Anthony Joshua goes and wins, gets three times, I’m going to beat these belts.

‘Because you have to learn to respect me as a person. Quote that.

‘I’m tired, I don’t want to be respected because of the leashes I’m wearing.

“I want to be respected for the man you see.”