Anthony Joshua believes chance to fight Tyson Fury won’t come again despite split in favour of Fury

Anthony Joshua wants to take on Tyson Fury because he believes this is his “only chance” to fight the Gypsy King, his promoter Eddie Hearn claims.

Joshua is in serious negotiations to face British heavyweight rival and WBC champion Fury in a Battle of Britain bout in December.

The 32-year-old is coming off the back of two defeats against Oleksandr Usyk and Joshua this week accepted Fury’s terms for a pre-Christmas showdown that the public has wanted for so long, but never seemed to happen.

Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua are negotiating a heavyweight bout in the Battle of Britain

A 60-40 purse split in favor of Fury, as the WBC heavyweight world champion had already agreed and now Joshua has compromised on a December 3 date for one of the biggest battles in British boxing history, with the deadly duo fighting each other. will meet at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium.

And Hearn has explained the reasons why Joshua took the challenge of the Gypsy King at a financial disadvantage.

“He thinks: this is my only chance,” he said air sports. “Because if he fights against Usyk, wins or loses I think he’ll retire or you never know with Fury, he just might never fight again.

“The reason he accepts these terms is because he thinks this is the only chance he gets to fight Tyson Fury. So therefore, okay, it would have been better to get a win, but we’re here and (Joshua thinks) I can beat him and I feel good.

“When he went against (Deontay) Wilder, we offered Fury the fight against AJ and we offered him 60-40 and he said no and he said I’d only take 50-50.

‘That’s one of the reasons why I wanted to reduce a number of conditions. But in the end it was AJ who overruled and said no, just accept it.’

When Joshua was defeated by Usyk in their rematch last month, the Battle of Britain with Fury came into question.

But when Usyk asked for time out with his family and comrades on the front lines in Ukraine’s war with Russia before his inevitable fight with Fury for the undisputed world heavyweight title, the door was ajar.

Fury then called out Joshua last week and the two-time heavyweight champion has accepted AJ going back into training right away.

Fury had suspended negotiations between the fighters out of respect for the global mourning following the Queen’s death last week, but Joshua has stimulated further discussion by instructing his own management company, 258, to close the deal.

“258 and Matchroom Boxing can confirm on behalf of Anthony Joshua that we have accepted all terms and conditions submitted to us by Fury’s team for a fight on December 3 last Friday,” 258 tweeted Tuesday. ‘Due to the death of the Queen, it has been agreed to stop all communication. We are waiting for a response.’

Joshua’s team was quickly contacted on Twitter from Fury’s promoter Frank Warren on Twitter. Warren replied, “The contract will be with you very shortly.”

The contracts have yet to be signed, however, and some skeptics have wondered if the fight will actually take place.

Hearn met George Warren, one of Fury’s representatives, and accepted their terms in writing last Friday.

Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn believes Fury is sincere in his desire to fight AJ in December

Despite the speculation, Hearn believes Fury is sincere in his desire to fight Joshua.

He said, ‘If they are real and George tells me they are, then I think the fight will be made.

“I think George feels his instructions are to get into the fight. But you never know with Tyson Fury… Is this a trick to speed up the Usyk fight, get more money out of a site?

“Maybe it was a bluff, or a bit of publicity that really made it happen. Or maybe it was real from the start.

‘It can be anything. That’s a skeptical view, but right now I’m going along the lines of I believe him because I want to be positive and work together to make it happen.”

“I think he (Joshua) is putting in a decent performance. He just fantasizes about the fight and sees his chances. He’s ready to roll the dice.’

The winner of the fight will then move on to Usyk in the spring, with Fury planning to retire temporarily, while Joshua will have the chance to rebuild his career after two defeats to the Ukrainian.