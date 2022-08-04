Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk get rare Prince Naseem Hamed appearance in new promo video

The Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk rematch is just over two weeks away and a new promotional video has emerged to make hearts beat for the unified heavyweight title showdown.

Rage on the Red Sea goes down in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on August 20, and when the fight was announced in June, both fighters went out of town to film some promotional content.

Sportsmail has filmed the footage of the content which also includes a cameo from British boxing legend and former featherweight champion, Prince Naseem Hamed.

Prince Naseem Hamed Has Rarely Appeared In Public Since Retiring 20 Years Ago

Oleksandr Usyk was seen hard at work in the promo video as he tries to keep his heavyweight belts

Anthony Joshua looks all business as he trains through Jeddah before meeting Usyk in the ring

The 48-year-old says, “It’s all going down in Jeddah,” apparently in Arabic.

Joshua and Usyk can be seen in the video as they work while demonstrating the backdrop of Jeddah.

This also includes Joshua shadow boxing and running up the stairs at King Abdullah Sport City Stadium.

The video also features footage of Usyk’s win over Joshua last September on smaller TVs.

The pair meet in the ring at the end of the video in front of some excited local men and women, but the ring is old and standing outside in a run-down area.

Where the pair will face the multi-million dollar fight is at the Jeddah Super Dome, a 35,000 seater then only opened in June 2021 and in fact a stone’s throw from the stadium where Joshua is seen training.

Joshua was seen playing sports at the 62,345 seat King Abdullah Sport City Stadium in Jeddah

Prince Nas sat with local men and women holding Usyk’s belts towards the end of the video

Hamed provided the only line of the video before both Usyk and Joshua came face to face

Usyk and Joshua face each other in real life on August 20 in Jeddah

Anthony Joshua after respect ‘as a person’ after Usyk II

The winner of this clash will be at the wheel to take on WBC champion Tyson Fury in an undisputed heavyweight title fight.

The Gypsy King announced his retirement after beating Dillian Whyte at Wembley in April, but he has yet to leave the WBC belt, leading many to believe he is waiting to see the outcome of Joshua vs Usyk II first.

Whether Joshua does indeed go on to become a three-time world champion or not, the Watford-born star feels he deserves more respect.

“I feel like I’m not seen as a dominant heavyweight in the division.

“Anthony Joshua, look in the mirror, yes, that’s me, the man, ego and that. This great Anthony Joshua goes and wins three times. I’m going to break these belts because you have to learn to respect me as a person. I’m tired, I don’t want to be respected for the belts I wear, I want to be respected for the man you see.”