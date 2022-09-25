Anthony Joshua accepts Tyson Fury’s ultimatum over December showdown

Anthony Joshua has insisted he will sign the contracts to fight Tyson Fury as their Battle of Britain heavyweight showdown moved a step closer.

Fury set Joshua a deadline of Monday to agree to fight him in December at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, something Eddie Hearn had suggested was unfair to settle the terms.

But in a video on social media, Joshua said: ‘I’ve been signing contracts for years. It’s not in my hands, it’s with the legal team, that’s why you hire lawyers.

Anthony Joshua has accepted Tyson Fury’s challenge for a heavyweight showdown in December as he says he will sign the contracts to make the fight happen

An emotional Joshua after his defeat to Oleksandr Usyk in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia in August

‘You know the history of boxing, make sure you get your legal terms right. That is why you have good management and good lawyers.

“Of course I will sign the contract, it’s just with some lawyers at the moment.”

The fight looks set to take place on December 3rd with finer details such as the broadcast deal and purse yet to be finalized.

Joshua’s insistence that the fight will go ahead came immediately after WBC champion Fury threatened to pull out of talks if he did not get a deal on Monday.

‘I’m tired of setting deadlines. Either they want this poxy fight or they don’t,” Fury said.

Fury had given Joshua until Monday to accept his terms for the fight in December

Fury told Joshua he was ‘lucky’ to get a shot at his world champions

“They have had the contract for more than a week, still not signed, still a few more excuses they will come back with.

‘We’ll know more on Monday, I think the two broadcasters will meet on Monday and then we’ll know from there. If it’s not done by Monday, I’ll move on.

“I’m not waiting for a guy who’s lost three of his last five fights, he’s lucky I’m giving him a world championship.”

In response, an upset Hearn said: ‘I think there’s no way this contract will be signed on Monday because there’s still a lot to do.

Eddie Hearn hit back at Fury to set a contract deadline for the proposed fight

‘This fight takes time. We waited 10 days to get the contract… suddenly he wants it signed in 24 hours. No chance.’

Earlier this month, Fury’s promoter Warren said a contract had been sent to Joshua’s team, with both sides suggesting there was little in the way of a full deal.

Joshua immediately said he was interested and instructed his management group 258 and Matchroom to negotiate terms – with his promoter Eddie Hearn confirming they had accepted their offer of a 60-40 split.