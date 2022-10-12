Anthony Jeselnik, Gregg Rosenthal laugh at Australian hit by rollercoaster on podcast: US comedians

An American comedy duo has been criticized for poking fun at an Australian woman who remains in a coma after being hit by a roller coaster.

Anthony Jeselnik and Gregg Rosenthal said the story of how Shylah Rodden was hit by the ride when she tried to retrieve her mobile phone was ‘absolutely hilarious’ and the comments sparked outrage from many online.

The 26-year-old Melbourne woman remains in a critical condition in a medically-induced coma after she was hit by a roller coaster traveling at 70km/h last month.

Mrs Rodden suffered several broken bones and severe brain damage in the incident, but this did not stop the comedians from laughing at her misfortune.

Sir. Jeselnik laughed throughout his co-host’s retelling of the tragedy at the Royal Melbourne Show, which included reports the 26-year-old had to learn to walk again after being involved in a horrific car crash just 18 months before.

“A roller coaster, it’s your fault, every single time,” he said in the viral TikTok video.

In January 2021, Ms Rodden overturned a car on Melbourne’s Western Ring Road after plowing into a lorry and a car and was thrown onto the road because she was not wearing a seat belt.

Rosenthal told her smiling co-host in the video, which has been viewed nearly 600,000 times: ‘She is in a critical condition after walking onto a roller coaster.’

‘She was trying to get a phone. Rodden had just learned to walk again…’

Rosenthal is forced to stop when his co-host bursts into laughter and continues to laugh when told that Ms Rodden had previously been involved in a ‘terrible’ car accident.

‘Now you’re wondering why this is funny to us,’ Mr Jeselnik tells their viewers.

‘Going onto a roller coaster is a bad idea. If you lose your cell phone, ask someone who works there to get your phone for you.

People on the ride were stuck in the air for about 45 minutes while the site was cordoned off

‘Don’t jump on the slide. She had been hit by a car four years ago and had to go through physical therapy to learn how to walk again.

‘To celebrate learning to walk again, she goes to an amusement park and is immediately hit by a slide.’

Sir. Jeselnik said that slides only go in two directions and that he would understand if it had been a car because “anything could have happened”.

“Maybe you’re in the street, maybe the car jumped the curb. Who knows. A roller coaster, it’s your fault, every single time,” he said.

Viewers were divided in the comments on the TikTok video, with some users slamming the skit as ‘appalling’ while others took the opportunity to make jokes.

“I have a dark sense of humor but wow,” said one user.

‘This is the first time I’ve seen you justify laughing at something,’ said another.

‘I held my breath and pinched my nostrils at the very beginning as I tried not to laugh. I failed,’ commented a third.

‘A slide is your fault every time. I’ll have it put on a t-shirt,” said one.

‘The funniest man alive has spoken. Take notes people’, another user shared.

A witness known as Jordan inadvertently captured the moment Mrs Rodden was punched while filming her family on the Rebel Coaster on September 25.

While waiting to admit his sister and partner, who were in the front carriage of the ride, he saw a worker talking to a woman in an unauthorized access area.

The worker told the woman to get away and she started to walk, but a few moments later, when he looked back at the ride, he saw Mrs. Rodden at the front of the ride, bending down in the tracks to collect something.

Despite the passengers’ screams and the slide hurtling towards her, Jordan’s footage shows Ms Rodden looking down, fixated on picking up the object, unaware that she was in danger.

He said bystanders were unable to stop Ms Rodden from going on the tracks and the situation had developed quickly.

Jordan said the ride was stuck in the air for about 45 minutes while the stage was cordoned off and police spoke to Melbourne Show staff and witnesses.

On the day she was struck, Mrs Rodden had been working in a friend’s stall at the show when the pair decided to go for a few rides during their break.

She is believed to have dropped her phone while on the slide.

Police believe she then went onto the tracks to retrieve her device despite ride operators telling her they would have it in 20 minutes when the ride stopped.

On Tuesday, a Royal Melbourne Hospital spokeswoman confirmed Ms Rodden’s condition was now listed as serious rather than critical.

The extent of her injuries remain unclear and her family – who were dealing with the death of her elderly brother just two months before the incident – were bracing for the possibility that she would never speak again.

Her grueling road to recovery after being thrown onto the road in a car accident in January 2021 came after another serious car accident in 2019.

A Melbourne Royal Show spokeswoman said “the safety and well-being of our visitors to the show remains our number one priority”.

The safety watchdog WorkSafe is currently investigating the incident.