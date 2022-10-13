Anthony Hopkins’ Diabolical ‘Red Dragon’ Performance Cemented Our Serial Killer Obsession

The prison corridor door closes behind Will Graham (Edward Norton), and he begins the daunting walk down the brick basement hallway of the Baltimore State Hospital for the Criminally Insane, you can feel the hair rising on the back of your neck and your gut starting to cramp. Flashbacks to a young Clarice Starling (Jodie Foster) taking the same walk twelve years earlier The Silence of the Lambs begin to whirl as she is tasked with taking the advice of Dr. Hannibal Lecter (Anthony Hopkins). Seeing the former forensic psychologist turned into a meat-hungry serial killer in his trusty glass-sealed cell wearing his patented dark blue jumpsuit is enough to make your skin crawl. In red dragon, we’re back where we started with another FBI agent (Norton) who sought the terrifying Lecter’s help on another case. The film is a prequel to the 1991 blockbuster that redefined how we view the psychopathy of serial killers and sparked a country’s fascination with the brilliantly deranged killer.

What is ‘Red Dragon’ about?

Set in the early 1980s, Brett Ratner‘s red dragon is a remake of the 1986 Michael Mann movie, man hunter, and focuses on the hunt for Lecter’s protégé and “most avid fan” Francis Dolarhyde (Ralph Fiennes), who is at large in the Southeast after methodically slaughtering two families in Atlanta and Birmingham. As Norton reaches the last cell on the left, cameraman Dante Spinotti frames the demanding Lecter as he turns to reveal the cold blue eyes and wry smile that have haunted us for over thirty years. We had seen serial killers on the screen well before Lecter in 80s slasher movies like Friday the 13th, Halloween and Nightmare in Elm Streetbut more polished, intelligent serial killers hadn’t really been researched before the introduction of Hannibal the Cannibal. Even the source material for red dragon, man hunter, can be seen as an introduction to the making of a compelling serial killer. But there was something about Hannibal Lecter that has stayed with us and continues to fuel an obsession with the minds of psychopathic killers and the twisted thought process required to carry out such horrific crimes.

With Hannibal, Anthony Hopkins’ take on a serial killer is unique

Anthony Hopkins’ take on the serial killer was unique, and a character portrayal unlike anything we’d seen on film before. He operated with elegance. His taste for human flesh was eerily refined and stylish. Including a taste for liver, a side of fava beans, and a fine Chianti, his modus operandi had a twisted grace that sometimes made you forget he was a cold-blooded killer. The juxtaposition of the sophisticated, well-read way he carries himself against the sordid nature of his tight boundaries makes his presence even more impressive. He even insists on a nice linen tablecloth and candlelight while using fine silverware to have his meal that he negotiated in exchange for information about red dragon‘s Dolarhyde. The critical but demented Lecter comments on Agent Graham’s aftershave similar to the way he noticed Agent Starling’s perfume in The Silence of the Lambs. All of these affections make for an unforgettable physical manifestation of the gruesome killer, but it’s the layers beneath his refined manner that make him both diabolical and delightful on screen.

Behind the pale, penetrating eyes of the serial killer, you see an evil spirit at work, conspiring, always observing and scheming. During his quid pro quo sessions with Graham, there is a basic animosity and hatred that ebb and flow from his face, knowing that his circumstance is the result of Graham improving him intellectually, and it eats into him. The fact that a humble FBI agent could have somehow mentally outsmarted the brilliantly calculated cannibal has left Lecter with a rage that he can’t quite reconcile. And while you may not notice it from his calm and composed appearance, there is a wildfire raging inside because he is in that cell, cut off from such inferiors as Graham and even his admirer and student Francis Dolarhyde. It’s a fascinating character study and one that Graham uses to his advantage in pursuing his killer.

Graham uses flattery to his advantage

Every narcissist loves flattery, and Graham uses it to his advantage when he starts trading with Lecter. Appealing to the pride of the madman, Graham has the specific, calculated intention of getting useful information in return, the kind of information that is only present in the mind of a psychopath. And since time is of the essence, he must also wage an up-tempo battle of wits, one that makes the movie run so fast. The psychological chess match between Clarice Starling’s agent and Lecter in her search for Buffalo Bill in Silence of the lambs is also working in red dragon every move Lecter makes is meant to test Graham’s determination and see what buttons he can push to get out of his nemesis. The best weapon Lecter has at his disposal is time. He’s had enough, but Graham has very little as Dolarhyde prepares his next step to “transform” into the dragon; a twisted byproduct of abused and broken minds.

You could very well argue that the game of chess has been manipulated. After all, Lecter operates in solitary confinement from a basement jail cell while Graham has the entire FBI and its resources at his disposal. Perhaps it is a testament to the killer’s genius that he is able to cope with the little he has in his Spartan prison cell with the entire agency. His ingenuity is just another ingredient that makes him so interesting to the viewer. It makes it necessary to give his opponents a big head start in what is otherwise a lopsided mental marathon. The fact that Graham eventually gets the upper hand again is really irrelevant because like any good serial killer, he learned from his mistakes and got his sweet revenge in Silence of the lambs (which at the end of the red dragon).

red dragon is not Silence of the lambs, but it’s worth going back to a character who laid the groundwork for a new take on the genre. Movies like Se7en use elements of Lecter in his take on serial killer “John Doe”. Patrick Bateman american psychopath and his voracious bloodlust can also be traced, at least in part, to Lecter. Even from 1999 bone collector tried his best to simulate the serial killer. While these movies are well-executed and worthy of their own merit, there’s no one who did as well as the original. And while imitation is the most sincere form of flattery (which Lecter would no doubt appreciate), Anthony Hopkins’ twists and turns in the Hannibal franchise remains the gold standard by which all other psychological serial killers are judged.